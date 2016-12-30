Everything you need to know about Leicester vs West Ham

It’s a big game for…

Riyad Mahrez: Arguably Leicester’s best player last season, (along with Jamie Vardy), the Algerian has struggled of late and found himself on the bench in the Foxes’ defeat against Everton in their last match. Leicester are finding themselves in a bit of trouble at the moment and they will be relying on their star man to bail them out.

Best stat…

4: Leicester are unbeaten in their last four games against West Ham but before those four games hadn’t beaten them since 2000, with the Hammers going on a seven match unbeaten run against them.

Remember when…

The last fixture between these two was a thriller. Leicester went into the break 1-0 up thanks to a Vardy strike, before he got sent off in the second half for simulation. With six minutes to go West Ham were awarded a penalty which was scored by Andy Carroll and then minutes later an incredible strike from Aaron Cresswell turned the game on its head. Then, in the dying embers of the match, Leicester were awarded a penalty themselves which was slotted in with aplomb by Leonardo Ulloa to salvage a 2-2 draw.

Player to watch…

Michaeil Antonio: West Ham’s top scorer this season has been in fine form, notching eight goals from the wing. While Dimitri Payet has been heralded as the Hammers’ key man, Antonio has been directly involved in just as many goals this season. Leicester will have to be aware of Antonio’s aerial presence from set-pieces, as the 26-year-old has scored a large portion of his goals with his head.

Leicester will need to be aware of Antonio's threat in the air ( Getty )

Past three meetings…

Leicester 2 (Vardy, Ulloa) West Ham 2 (Carroll, Cresswell), Premier League, April 2016

Leicester 2 (Dodoo, King) West Ham 1 (Zarate) AET, EFL Cup, September 2015

West Ham 1 (Payet) Leicester 2 (Okazaki, Mahrez), Premier League, August 2015

Ranieri dropped Mahrez after Leicester's 2-2 draw with Stoke at the Britannia Stadium ( Getty )

Form guide…

Leicester: LLWLDL

West Ham: LLDWWW

Vital information…

Kick-off: 15:00, Saturday 31st December 2016

TV: Highlights on Match of the Day, BBC TWO – 10pm

Odds…

Leicester to win: 11/10

West Ham to win: 11/4

Draw: 5/2

(Odds provided by BetVictor)