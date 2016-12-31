Islam Slimani’s towering header ensured Leicester City ended their historic year with one more stirring Premier League victory.

The Algerian converted a fine cross by Marc Albrighton 20 minutes to give Claudio Ranieri’s men a winning end to 2016 - the year that saw them stun the football world.

The reigning Premier League champions have tailed off so alarmingly this season that Ranieri has openly discussed the prospect of a relegation battle and challenged his side to end the calendar year with 20 points to make a scrap at the bottom less likely.

They did as he asked as the Italian recalled title-winning stars Danny Drinkwater and Riyad Mahrez, who played their part in a performance that was attacking in the first half and dogged in the second to deny West Ham a fourth successive victory.

Mahrez might have justified his recall with just over a minute on the clock when he raced onto a flick by Demarai Gray following a strong header by Islam Slimani.

The Leicester playmaker let fly with a dipping half-volley that West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph had to turn over the crossbar.

Moments later Slimani should have rewarded Leicester for their excellent start with the opening goal when he met an inviting cross by Marc Albrighton at the far post.

But the Algerian striker headed against the frame of the goal when he ought to have found the net.

West Ham produced a stirring response to Leicester’s high-tempo opening and carved out two chances of their own to halt the champions’ momentum temporarily.

Mark Noble is left in agony on the pitch (Getty)

First a free-kick by Dimitri Payet was cleared as far as Aaron Cresswell, whose powerful right-footed shot had the sting removed by the Leicester wall before the hosts cleared.

Cresswell then produced a fabulous cross from the left, which flicked off the head of Wes Morgan and found its way to Michail Antonio, but the winger could only turn the ball over the crossbar with his shin.

But Leicester regained the initiative and Drinkwater had the chance to open the scoring when he dragged a shot wide from just inside the area after a neat move.

This miss was forgotten moments later when he began the move that brought the opening goal.

His pass found Albrighton, whose wonderful cross bypassed every West Ham defender and found perfectly the towering Slimani, who despatched a powerful header.

Islam Slimani puts Leicester ahead against West Brom (Getty)

Randolph denied Slimani a second when he produced an instinctive save to keep out the striker’s shot.

But West Ham then found some momentum and almost found an equaliser in a frantic goalmouth scramble which saw Kasper Schmeichel save from Payet and Daniel Amartey deny Andre Ayew with a brave block.

Michail Antonio then sent a shot on the turn against the crossbar before Leicester twice went close in the dying moments of a compelling first half.

Havard Nordtveit’s saving tackle prevented Slimani turning in another Albrighton cross before a Mahrez free-kick was saved by Randolph.

Robert Huth had a chance for a rare goal early in the second half when he seized on a knock-down by fellow Leicester centre-back Wes Morgan.

But he was crowded out and the chance was missed in an opening to the second half that failed to live up to the drama of the first.

Kasper Schmeichel argues with the fourth official during the win over West Ham (Getty)

Nerves appeared to be creeping in for the hosts and they were far from eased in the 67th minute when a free-kick from West Ham left-back Cresswell deflected off opposite number Ben Chilwell and almost wrongfooted Schmeichel, who made a desperate save on the line.

There was a flashpoint with 18 minutes remaining as Chilwell was caught by a high boot by Nordtveit, who escaped with a yellow card.

And there was late drama when Andy Carroll blocked Chilwell’s shot for West Ham before Danny Simpson did likewise for Leicester from a header by Angelo Ogbonna.

Teams

Leicester (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Chilwell; Drinkwater, Amartey; Albrighton, Mahrez (Fuchs, 70), Gray (Okazaki, 80); Slimani (Ulloa 82). Substitutes: Musa, King, Zieler, Mendy.

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Randolph; Nordtveit, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Noble (Lanzini, 57), Kouyate (Fernandes 78); Antonio, Ayew (Feghouli 65), Payet; Carroll. Substitutes: Adrian, Obiang, Fletcher, Quina.

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)