​Liverpool will hope to bounce back from defeat when they host Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday night.

Jurgen Klopp's side were abysmal in Monday's reverse at struggling Leicester City, but they have only tended to struggle when against Premier League's lesser lights.

The last time Arsenal were in action, Wayne Shaw was still Sutton United's reserve goalkeeper. It's been almost a fortnight without a competitive fixture for Arsène Wenger's men.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick off at 5.30pm on Saturday 4 March at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 5.00pm.

1/7 Daniel Sturridge An electric frontman just three years, Sturridge has now lost a bit of that spark, courtesy of his persistent injury problems. He could potentially still contribute if he easily slotted into Liverpool’s dynamic frontline, which was so effective in the early part of the season. Unfortunately, that unit appears to lose its balance once Sturridge is inserted into it. Survival rating: 3/10 Getty

2/7 Alberto Moreno Frozen out of the starting line-up since the opening day win at Arsenal, kept out of it by a makeshift left-back, Moreno is surely in line to depart this summer. Although he offers an obvious attacking threat, his lack of composure has cost Liverpool too many times in his short Anfield career. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

3/7 Simon Mignolet He may have won his battle with Loris Karius for the starting spot between the sticks, but both may have lost the war. Neither have convinced when given an opportunity. Mignolet is simply the man in possession. There will be concern if that’s still the case come next season’s opening weekend. Survival rating: 5/10 Getty

4/7 Emre Can A player with undoubted potential, but one who has under-performed when called upon several time this season. His contractual situation is more pressing, however. Can’s current deal expires in the summer of 2018 and, with negotiations progressing slowly, Liverpool could be tempted to cash in. Survival rating: 6/10 Getty

5/7 Lucas Leiva A club stalwart, a fan favourite, but a player undoubtedly coming to the end of his time at Anfield. His contract expires this summer and a renewal would be one borne out of sentiment rather than sense. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

6/7 Ragnar Klavan Brought in as a fourth-choice centre-back last summer, Klavan shot up the pecking order following Mamadou Sakho’s discipline issues. Joel Matip’s injury problems saw Klavan promoted further still and, though he has put in a handful of solid displays, others have been below-par. If a new centre-back arrives and Joe Gomez’s development continues apace, Klavan will be back on the fringes. Survival rating: 7/10 Getty

7/7 Loris Karius Like Mignolet, Karius' future will depend on whether Klopp decides to enter the market for a goalkeeper once again. If he does, last summer's signing from Mainz will have a long road back to the first team. He is young, though, and status as a relatively new signing could work in his favour. Survival rating: 7/10 Getty

It’s a big game for…

Jurgen Klopp: The German admitted after Liverpool's defeat by Leicester that matters are “getting more serious now”, arguing that his own future could be on the line should his side’s poor run of form continue. Klopp knows how whimsical football can be and as the Reds continue to dwell outside of the top four, the spotlight has subsequently turned to him.

Still, Liverpool’s form against the league’s top teams bodes well (they’re currently unbeaten against their top-six rivals) and if Klopp’s men can brush aside Arsenal on Saturday, victory will bring some much-needed relief to Anfield following a difficult couple of weeks for the club.

Remember when…

The Gunners were humiliated 5-1 at Anfield in 2014? Goals from Martin Skrtel, Raheem Sterling and Daniel Sturridge fired the home side to an impressive victory against a lifeless-looking Arsenal side.

Player to watch…

Philippe Coutinho: The Brazilian was perhaps Liverpool’s only consistent attacking threat in the side’s 3-1 defeat on Monday night. His goal was not enough to provoke a fight back from the visitors but it showcased his ability to create something out of a seemingly lost cause. Should Liverpool find themselves with their backs against the wall on Saturday, Coutinho could be the man who Anfield subsequently turns to.

Coutinho celebrates scoring Liverpool's only goal against Leicester (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Past three meetings…

Arsenal 3 Liverpool 4

Premier League, August 2016

Liverpool 3 Arsenal 3

Premier League, January 2016

Arsenal 0 Liverpool 0

Premier League, August 2015

Predicted line-ups…

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner; Lallana, Can; Wijnaldum, Mane, Firmino, Coutinho.

Arsenal: Cech; Bellerin, Koscielny, Mustafi, Gibbs; Ramsey, Xhaka; Walcott, Ozil, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Sanchez.

Form guide…

Liverpool: LWLDLL

Arsenal: WLWLLW

Odds…

Liverpool to win: 28/25

Arsenal to win: 13/5

Draw: 49/20