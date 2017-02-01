Simon Mignolet has claimed that he did not hear the sound of the referee’s whistle before David Luiz’s spectacular free-kick put Chelsea ahead against Liverpool.

The Belgian goalkeeper did not appear to notice Luiz’s run-up to the set-piece and could do nothing to stop the swerving effort deflect in off the inside of his right-hand post.

Mignolet could be seen marshalling his defence rather than concentrating on the free-kick in the seconds after Mark Clattenburg, the match referee, blew his whistle.

"I didn't hear the whistle and then he [Luiz] hits it early,” Mignolet explained in a post-match interview with BT Sport.

“It is a difficult feeling because it was a good free-kick in the end but you want to give yourself a chance of saving it in the end and that didn't happen today.”

Steven Gerrard, the former Liverpool captain, criticised his old team-mate’s concentration and laid the blame for the goal at his door while analysing Luiz’s strike at half-time.

Liverpool vs Chelsea player ratings







22 show all Liverpool vs Chelsea player ratings









































1/22 Simon Mignolet - 6 out of 10 Horrendously at fault for Chelsea's opener but made amends by saving Costa's late penalty.

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne - 7 out of 10 Performed well at the back after passing a fitness test, he was unable to get forward to support the attack.

3/22 Joel Matip - 7 out of 10 Impressed in his individual battle with Costa, but gave away a penalty when ran at in the area.

4/22 Dejan Lovren - 6 out of 10 Guilty of some major lapses in concentration when given too much time on the ball.

5/22 James Milner - 7 out of 10 The makeshift defender got up and down well, and showed great awareness in setting up Wijnaldum's equaliser.

6/22 Georginio Wijnaldum - 7 out of 10 Troubled Chelsea with his late runs into the box, and netted his side's equaliser.

7/22 Jordan Henderson - 8 out of 10 Led by example. Pivotal in the move from which his side equalised and denied Pedro with a brilliant late challenge.

8/22 Emre Can - 6 out of 10 An improved performance in midfield, but offered little in terms of creativity.

9/22 Adam Lallana - 6 out of 10 A quiet night for the midfielder who still managed to show off some lovely touches.

10/22 Roberto Firmino - 6 out of 10 Kept Chelsea's defenders busy but was wasteful with two glorious chances.

11/22 Philippe Coutinho - 7 out of 10 Played 75 minutes as he continues his comeback from injury, there were glimpses of the ingenuity Liverpool have been missing in his absence.

12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 6 out of 10 Few saves to make although the Belgian showed his opposite number the best way to organise a defence.

13/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 7 out of 10 Tracked his opponents superbly well in defence, and didn't give Coutinho many moments to shine.

14/22 David Luiz - 8 out of 10 Solid at the back, he showed initiative and ability in scoring his first goal since rejoining the club.

15/22 Gary Cahill - 7 out of 10 Found himself under little pressure, he was a dominant force with the ball in the air.

16/22 Victor Moses - 6 out of 10 Pinned back by Milner's eagerness, he snatched at the chances that did fall his way in the attacking third.

17/22 N'Golo Kante - 8 out of 10 Didn't give Liverpool's midfield a moment's peace, his engine ran all the way to the final whistle.

18/22 Nemanja Matic - 6 out of 10 Kept his position in front of the defence, mopping up any danger that presented itself.

19/22 Marcos Alonso - 6 out of 10 Quiet in attack after recent heroics, he was needed to perform defensive duties as Chelsea dropped deep.

20/22 Willian - 7 out of 10 Responsible for a number of testing deliveries into the Liverpool penalty area that his teammates failed to make the most of.

21/22 Eden Hazard - 7 out of 10 Oozed class when on the ball - if only it had been more often. Eventually replaced by Pedro.

22/22 Diego Costa - 6 out of 10 On the fringes of the contest, his showed both sides to his game when he won and then missed a late penalty.

“Surely after the game he is going to hold his hands up for this,” Gerrard said. “He’s not read it and he’s trying to push his backline out when he should have his eye on the free-kick taker because the whistle clearly gets blown.

“Everyone can hear it and Simon's just in no man’s land basically,” he added.



However, Jürgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager, defended his goalkeeper and instead chose to focus on the quality of Luiz’s strike.

“That was world class from David Luiz, we have to say that,” Klopp said. “Two seconds before he was on the side-lines next to me talking to Conte.

“You have to say we have to be prepared but he [Mignolet] was obviously surprised. Yes maybe if he was not surprised he could have saved it but even if he was prepared it would have been difficult to save it because it was really in the corner and right in the corner.”

A second-half header from Georginio Wijnaldum pulled Liverpool level and Mignolet then went some way to making amends for his part in Chelsea’s goal by saving a 76th minute Diego Costa penalty.