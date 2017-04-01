Jurgen Klopp pays touching tribute to former Liverpool coach and captain Ronnie Moran before Merseyside derby

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has paid tribute to former club captain and coach Ronnie Moran ahead of his side’s Merseyside clash with rivals Everton.

Moran served Anfield for 49 years as a player, coach and caretaker manager, and notably lifted the old First Division title in 1964 and 1966 as captain.

The former defender played until 1968 and stayed on at the club after being invited on to the coaching staff by Bill Shankly.

According to reports, Moran, known as ‘Mr Liverpool’, was diagnosed with vascular dementia four years ago and was admitted to a 24-hour care home last October. He passed away on Wednesday 22 March at the age of 83.

Writing in Saturday’s match-day programme, Klopp praised the individual for his contributions to the club.

“Finally, today is the first game we play since the very sad news that Ronnie Moran has passed away,” he wrote. “I know that as a team and as a club we are marking the occasion this afternoon.

“I had the good fortune to meet this very special person last season and even greater fortune to have learned about his amazing story and contribution to LFC.

“For the family there is great grief to have lost someone they loved so much. But there is also celebration and joy at a life of such fulfilment and achievement.

Everton vs Liverpool player ratings







22 show all Everton vs Liverpool player ratings









































1/22 Maarten Stekelenburg His injury troubles haunted him once again as he hobbled off after an hour's inactivity. 5/10

2/22 Seamus Coleman Everton's main threat especially early in proceedings as he bombed up and down the right flank. 7/10

3/22 Ramiro Funes Mori Brought into the side in the absence of Jagielka, he was often slow to react to danger. Wasted a good chance on the stroke of half-time. 5/10

4/22 Ashley Williams A 500th league game for the Welshman ended in disappointment as he was beaten to the ball by Mane for the winner. 6/10

5/22 Leighton Baines The captain for the night was typically effective on the move, but too often pulled out of position. 6/10

6/22 James McCarthy Another Everton player who succumbed to injury after a battling first half performance. 5/10

7/22 Idrissa Gueye The brightest spark in the home ranks. He was dynamic in midfield, breaking up play and starting attacks at pace. 7/10

8/22 Enner Valencia Given a second start in attack, he was tenacious in winning possession in the first half before fading. 5/10

9/22 Ross Barkley Energetic but lacked ability, composure and responsibility. Deserved to have his night ended by a red card. 3/10

10/22 Aaron Lennon Delivered a couple of teasing left-wing crosses but was too often on the peripheries of the contest. 5/10

11/22 Romelu Lukaku Delivered a couple of teasing left-wing crosses but was too often on the peripheries of the contest. 5/10

12/22 Simon Mignolet Another clean sheet for the recalled goalkeeper, he was hardly troubled by Everton's attack. 6/10

13/22 Nathaniel Clyne Like Coleman, the Liverpool right-back was one of the most threatening players and linked well with Wijnaldum. 7/10

14/22 Dejan Lovren Dominant in the air, he bossed Everton's attackers - occasionally by foul means. 7/10

15/22 Ragnar Klavan Continued to deputise in defence, he executed a number of excellent blocks inside the six-yard box. 8/10

16/22 James Milner Received an early reminder of his duties from a furious Klopp, but rallied to propel his team to victory. 6/10

17/22 Georginio Wijnaldum A busy display in Liverpool's midfield but was continually off target after working himself into good positions. 6/10

18/22 Jordan Henderson The captain held Liverpool's two defensive banks together in the early stages, and showed attacking intent in the second period. 7/10

19/22 Adam Lallana Quiet compared to recent weeks, he was nevertheless economical with the ball at his feet. 5/10

20/22 Sadio Mane The late matchwinner was rewarded for his willingness to chase loose balls to the last. 7/10

21/22 Divock Origi His goalscoring run came to an end as he snatched at the few chances that came his way. 5/10

22/22 Firmino More of an attacking threat that previous games particularly after the break. Denied by both Stekelenburg and Robles. 6/10

“Ronnie has joined our other giants, who have made their great impact at LFC but now left our lives. From everything I have heard and read he wouldn’t have appreciated all the fuss but, goodness me, he deserves every second of the tributes that have been paid – including today’s at Anfield.”

Prior to kick-off, players and fans paid their respects with a minute's applause while sections of Anfield sang ‘You’ll never work alone’.

His funeral took place on Thursday and was attended by a number of current and past Liverpool icons, including Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Kenny Dalglish.

