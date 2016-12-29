Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been ruled out for his side’s Premier League clash with Manchester City on New Year’s Eve.

Manager Jurgen Klopp expressed his hope earlier this month that the influential Brazilian would recover for the crunch match at Anfield but admitted on Thursday afternoon, speaking in his pre-match press conference, that the game had come “too early” for Coutinho.

The Reds boss added that the midfielder is also likely to be unavailable for Liverpool’s following fixture against Sunderland on January 2.

"No [he will not return], but he's in a good way," Klopp said.

“The City game for sure is too early, pretty sure the Sunderland game is too early too."

Liverpool will also be without defender Joel Matip as the Cameroon defender continues to recover from an ankle problem while Adam Bogdan and Danny Ings remain sidelined with long-term knee injuries.

Klopp added that he is relishing the challenge posed by Pep Guardiola’s side as Liverpool bid to keep up with league leaders Chelsea.

“What I like is that we beat them last year, unfortunately we lost the final,” he said. It was difficult of course, they were top of the table, we were nowhere. They have got better since last year, we are getting better.

“It will be interesting. They will not play like last year, it’s really exciting. If I was not on the bench I would buy a ticket, 100 percent, for this game.

“Unfortunately Man City are in good shape, so it’ll be very difficult. I’m really looking forward to it, I love playing against the best and they are for sure in the group of the best in the world.”