Liverpool have confirmed their 25-man pre-season squad for the upcoming Premier League Asia Trophy, which will be held in Hong Kong.

As confirmed earlier this week, Sadio Mané is not included in the travelling party as he continues his recovery from knee surgery.

The Senegal international suffered a meniscus injury in April’s 3-1 Merseyside derby win over Everton at Anfield and played no part in the rest of Liverpool’s campaign.

Mané returned to first-team training on Tuesday but has not been risked by Jürgen Klopp, who is confident that the former Southampton forward will be fit in time for the start of the season.

Lazar Markovic is also omitted from the 25-man squad, with the Serbian winger likely to play his football away from Anfield this year.

Ryan Kent is included despite Hull City’s interest in taking the 20-year-old winger on loan. Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke, Liverpool’s two summer signings so far, also travel.

Klopp's side will face Crystal Palace in the Asia Trophy on Wednesday, with a third-place playoff or final against either Leicester City or West Bromwich Albion following on Saturday.

Liverpool squad to play in Premier League Asia Trophy: Karius, Clyne, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Milner, Firmino, Coutinho, Salah, Gomez, Henderson, Sturridge, Grujic, Klavan, Moreno, Lallana, Mignolet, Origi, Solanke, Matip, Stewart, Flanagan, Kent, Ward, Woodburn, Alexander-Arnold.