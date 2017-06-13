Liverpool’s fixtures for the 2017/18 season have been announced.
The home and away playing schedule for all 20 clubs was released on Wednesday morning.
Jurgen Klopp's men finished in fourth last month, securing their return to the Champions League in the process, but will be looking to go one better next season.
Liverpool's potential Virgil van Dijk alternatives
1/8 Kalidou Koulibaly
Club: Napoli
Estimated value: £40m
Likelihood: 6/10
2/8 Stefan de Vrij
Club: Lazio
Estimated value: £23m
Likelihood: 5/10
3/8 Michael Keane
Club: Burnley
Estimated value: £30m
Likelihood: 4/10
4/8 Jonathan Tah
Club: Bayer Leverkusen
Estimated value: £40m
Likelihood: 2/10
5/8 Kostas Manolas
Club: Roma
Estimated value: £25m
Likelihood: 1/10
6/8 Davinson Sanchez
Club: Ajax
Estimated value: £23m
Likelihood: 2/10
7/8 Inigo Martinez
Club: Real Sociedad
Estimated value: £25m
Likelihood: 1/10
8/8 Mamadou Sakho
Club: Liverpool
Estimated value: £30m
Likelihood: 2/10
As ever, they'll be focused on crunch fixtures against the likes of Everton and Manchester United.
Here is Liverpool’s full fixture list for the 2017/18 season:
