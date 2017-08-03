Improvements across the board must be the agenda for Liverpool next season as Jurgen Klopp aims high

As much as a resounding win in Bavaria lends itself to suggesting Liverpool are finally ready to challenge once again at the top of the Premier League, context is required. The Bayern Munich side that Liverpool comfortably beat 3-0 have flailed all summer long, not yet finding rhythm or results, while the Reds’ much-changed side struggled to break down an Atletico Madrid side which had a similarly second-string look about it.

There can be little doubt that the Anfield club are making steady progress under Jurgen Klopp, as evidenced by both the scintillating way they can take teams apart at times and the fact they’re back among Europe’s elite, at a time when the Premier League looks more competitive than ever. But that same competition once again means that teams will soon not just have to be great to win the league, but near-faultless.

A single slip-up against teams which should be beaten can prove immensely costly when other sides have a relentless consistency about them. Last term, Chelsea put a 13-match win streak together between October and December, lost once and then promptly went unbeaten for another eight. Tottenham won 12 of their last 13.

The margin for error was small enough then, and with top managers in charge around England it’s likely to continue to retract until it reaches a similar state to when Rafa Benitez led the Reds. Then, Liverpool lost just six games across two seasons - four in 07/08, two the following year—and still didn’t come close enough to lifting the title.

“Next season, we want to be as good as possible and better than last year, which isn’t easy,” Klopp asserted after the final defeat to Atletico on penalties. “We don’t set limits to ourselves, some opponents might but we don’t.” Bold words, but how much higher can this side go?

Klopp’s side lost just once more than champions Chelsea last term - with neither club in Europe, something which is changed for the season ahead, meaning it isn’t just the improvement of the first 11 which matters any more. The squad options, including the players who are rarely listed in fans’ preferred line-ups but still feature for 1,800 minutes a season, are the ones who can help define whether a team is ready for the title, or merely goes somewhere close.

Jurgen Klopp still has work to do in the transfer window (Getty)



“For many players this [cup against Bayern and Atletico] was a big experience,” Klopp continued, referring to the younger members of the squad. “So generally speaking, it’s a situation you bring players into and make them play when they shouldn’t, but other factors are involved.”

Those factors - fatigue for many regular starters, who had beaten Bayern the day before - are relevant not just for a two-day tournament, but for the season ahead. While Ovie Ejaria or Ryan Kent may not feature quite as much even if they aren’t sent out on loan, are the likes of Ragnar Klavan, Marko Grujic and Ben Woodburn capable of not dropping the team’s level if called upon for weeks on end? They can each look impressive, but none have yet been demanded to perform for 15, 20 matches in succession and keep Liverpool at the top.

How could Liverpool line up next season?







12 show all How could Liverpool line up next season?





















1/12 How could Liverpool line up at the beginning of the new season? Who is Jürgen Klopp looking to bring in this summer and how might those transfer targets fit into his first-choice starting line-up? Getty

2/12 GK: Simon Mignolet Liverpool were linked with Joe Hart for much of last season, but in April Jurgen Klopp ruled out signing the England international by insisting he was happy with his current goalkeeping options. “There was never any doubt that Simon is a top keeper,” the German said of Mignolet recently. Getty

3/12 RB: Nathanial Clyne A first-team regular for the last two seasons now. Could arguably do better when in advanced positions and when Liverpool are chasing a game, but Klopp is unlikely to sign another right-back considering there are other areas of the team that need strengthening first. Getty

4/12 CB: Virgil van Dijk Could Liverpool still pull this off? After being forced into an embarrassing climbdown amid 'tapping up' allegations earlier this summer, it seems unlikely. Yet if those reports were to be believed, Van Dijk wanted the move to Anfield. Klopp is still a fan and with the player agitating for a move it could still happen. Getty

5/12 CB: Joel Matip Has been a success since signing from Schalke on a free transfer at the beginning of last season. With a season of Premier League football now under his belt, he’s guaranteed to get even better next season. Getty

6/12 LB: Andrew Robertson With Ryan Sessegnon signing renewed terms at Fulham and Benjamin Mendy out of Liverpool's price range, they have turned to Hull City's Andrew Robertson. The Scotland left-back quietly impressed during his two years in the Premier League, despite both ending in relegation and will alo. Getty

7/12 DM: Jordan Henderson Proved that he can be effective sitting deep in a midfield trio but his fitness is a major concern. Missed much of the second-half of the season with his persistent foot problem. Getty

8/12 CM: Naby Keita The 29-year-old signed a new £25m four-year contract in February, with Klopp telling journalists that Lallana was “a very important player for us – a player I trust in the dressing room.” He enjoyed a fine 2016/17 season and has developed into one of the club’s most important players. Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s club captain, but after two injury-plagued seasons, the rumour is that Klopp could look to replace him with RB Leipzig’s box to box midfielder Keita. The Guinea international has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and knows where the goal is despite playing as a defensive midfielder, having scored 8 league goals last term. Getty

9/12 CM: Philippe Coutinho The Brazilian is one of the Premier League’s most talented players when he is in-form and injury free and it's no surprise Barcelona have come calling. If Liverpool can keep hold of him he'd form part of a frightening front four. Getty

10/12 LW: Sadio Mane One of the signings of the season last year, and Liverpool’s form nose-dived alarmingly when he picked up his season-ending injury against Everton. Scored 13 goals in the league for Liverpool and was named the Players’ Player and Fans Player at the end of season awards. Getty

11/12 RW: Mohamed Salah Liverpool would have some truly frightening pace at their disposal if they lined up with Mane on one flank and ex-Chelsea winger Salah on the other. The Egyptian wasn’t given a fair crack of things at Chelsea but is still only 24-years-old and was one of Roma’s best players last season, scoring 19 goals over the season. Getty

12/12 ST: Roberto Firmino One of Klopp's favourite players, Firmino is likely to lead the line once again come the start of the season. Linked up superbly with Mané and Coutinho last term, though will hope to improve on his scoring return of 12 in 41 appearances. Getty

The centre of the park looks strong, but if one of the wide forwards Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane are absent for any extended period of time, there’s immediately a gap to fill: not just in terms of personnel but also effectiveness, goal threat, consistency.

“One lost challenge with a header shouldn’t mean you go behind,” the manager further noted. “We just conceded a goal today, had 20 chances, you have to do something out of that.” Eventually they did against Atletico, a penalty decision going their way, but last term in the Premier League there were a few too many occasions when Klopp’s team simply couldn’t find a route to goal.

Are players such as Ben Woodburn capable of consistently delivering at the top level? ( Getty )

Being good enough to beat the big sides isn’t an issue for Liverpool. It wasn’t last year and it doesn’t look as though it will be in 17/18. Instead, it’s having that consistency and utter surety of winning any given match, even when rotations are made against bottom-half opposition.

The Anfield club continues to improve their squad; they may yet do so again, in depth and quality, before the transfer window shuts. But before thoughts of rubbing shoulders and holding their own against Europe’s finest in pre-season gives credence to an impending title challenge, the question has to be answered of whether those next in line for starting berths can keep up the same level of quality as those ahead of them.