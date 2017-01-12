Liverpool have been handed an injury boost ahead of their derby match against Manchester United on Sunday with both Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip officially back in full training, reports suggest.

The duo failed to make the trip to St Mary’s on Wednesday night as the Reds succumbed to a 1-0 defeat by Southampton in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.

Klopp’s men jetted back to Liverpool swiftly after the loss to begin preparations for Sunday's game.

Henderson looks set to make his first start for the side this weekend after sustaining a heel injury in the 1-0 home win over Manchester City on New Year’s Eve, the Liverpool Echo reports.

Matip, on other hand, is not expected to start. The defender has missed the last seven Liverpool games due to an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined.

Klopp may be swayed into rushing Matip back ahead of schedule, however. His replacement, Ragnar Klavan, struggled against Southampton and it was his calamitous mistake that gifted Nathan Redmond the home side their winning goal.

He hasn’t played since the 2-2 draw at home to West Ham, but could feature in the third-round replay against Plymouth.

Their return comes at a good time for the Kop, who welcomed back Philippe Coutinho on Wednesday night after a seven-week layoff.

Marko Grujic is also nearing a return to fitness after resuming full training following a tendon issue.

This leaves only Danny Ings (knee) and Adam Bogdan (ACL) as the only players left in the treatment room.

