Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has refused to rule out an end-of-season return for midfielder Jordan Henderson who is continuing to recover from a foot injury.

Henderson, who has been suffering from the heel condition plantar fasciitis in his left foot, has been sidelined since Liverpool’s 2-0 over Tottenham in February.

It was initially expected that the England international would not return to action this season but Klopp has stated that no “final judgement” on Henderson has yet been made.

The German did insist there is no definitive timescale on Henderson’s recovery, but added that he expects to at least have his captain back fully fit when pre-season starts in July.

When asked how much longer Henderson would be out, Klopp was quoted by the Liverpool Echo as saying: "It is too early to say. Next season is the latest moment of course but anything can happen. We stay positive because he is strong.

"The moment someone gives him the green light he will be back in a second because of his attitude and character. I am not thinking about the start of preseason but that would be the latest moment he is back."

On account of the complexity of Henderson’s injury, which he also suffered last season, Klopp admitted that it has been difficult to set a reliable return date.

"Like it is always, you wish a ligament was snapped,” he added. “Then you know if you fix it or wait for it, it will be six weeks, eight weeks or whatever. This is the kind of issue where you have to wait. That is how the body is sometimes.

"Jordan can manage really well. It was the medical department that said he has to rest. We still have to."

Henderson has been absent since February ( Getty )

Klopp was adamant, though, that should Henderson recover in time for the final matches of the current campaign he would consider the midfielder for selection given his “high fitness” levels.

The German also suggested that the 26-year-old, if fit, could be in contention for England's fixtures with Scotland and France on the 10th and 13th June respectively.

"We have not made a final judgement for this season," he added. "We don't know if he will back tomorrow in training or next week.

"Because it is Jordan and he has a really high fitness level, even if it's just swimming, we know we can think about him immediately when he is ready.

"Then we could think about the national team. If he has games he could play, if not it makes no sense. But no we did not speak [to England]."

