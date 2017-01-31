Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp defended his decision to remonstrate with one of his own side’s supporters on Tuesday night, saying that he had told the individual to keep his nerve, as he now wants all the club’s fans to do.

Klopp - who suggested that the 1-1 draw with Chelsea keeps his side in contention at the top of the table and “still part of the league” - said there was a tendency among all observers to “panic” and lose their cool, including the fan he responded to.

The individual in question had complained about a back pass when Klopp turned back to challenge him, prompting further rebuke of the German from higher up the stand. “[I said] ’keep your nerve please,’” said Klopp, whose club have secured a £2m loan fee from Crystal Palace for defender Mamadou Sakho. “[I said] ’What do you want?' It was only one [fan], by the way, [that I made] eye contact with – blue check [shirt], maybe that explains a lot! I just want to say: ‘Please can we be really strong?’”

On a night of intense emotion at Anfield, where Liverpool were seeking to avoid their first four-game home losing streak since 1923, Klopp also remonstrated with the fourth official and afterwards volunteered an explanation of this, in which he said he had apologised.

“'Nobody can beat us’ was what I said [to him],” Klopp said. “I was the wrong person to say it. I said I was a bit excited. He said: ‘No problem.’” Write what you want but that’s the truth.”

After conceding a goal and a penalty, Liverpool had grounds to consider the 1-1 draw a good result, with Klopp punching the air afterwards, and the manager said his fourth-placed side can generate an “outstanding” remainder of the season from this platform.

“We were aggressive, red shirt, readiness, passion, will, greed against experience and coolness. That’s quite difficult,” Klopp said. “I’m really fine with the performance. It gives a little sign that we are still part of the league, playing football and sometimes really good.

“At this club we need to learn - in a game like this we need to learn - to keep our nerves. Now let’s play 15 games with all [we] have – a full squad. Let’s go for it. Stay cool. We work really hard. As long as the club keeps the nerve, the kind of power we can generate is outstanding. Stay cool and let’s see what fun we can have at Liverpool. Let’s go for it. Let’s see where it ends.”

Liverpool vs Chelsea player ratings







22 show all Liverpool vs Chelsea player ratings









































1/22 Simon Mignolet - 6 out of 10 Horrendously at fault for Chelsea's opener but made amends by saving Costa's late penalty.

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne - 7 out of 10 Performed well at the back after passing a fitness test, he was unable to get forward to support the attack.

3/22 Joel Matip - 7 out of 10 Impressed in his individual battle with Costa, but gave away a penalty when ran at in the area.

4/22 Dejan Lovren - 6 out of 10 Guilty of some major lapses in concentration when given too much time on the ball.

5/22 James Milner - 7 out of 10 The makeshift defender got up and down well, and showed great awareness in setting up Wijnaldum's equaliser.

6/22 Georginio Wijnaldum - 7 out of 10 Troubled Chelsea with his late runs into the box, and netted his side's equaliser.

7/22 Jordan Henderson - 8 out of 10 Led by example. Pivotal in the move from which his side equalised and denied Pedro with a brilliant late challenge.

8/22 Emre Can - 6 out of 10 An improved performance in midfield, but offered little in terms of creativity.

9/22 Adam Lallana - 6 out of 10 A quiet night for the midfielder who still managed to show off some lovely touches.

10/22 Roberto Firmino - 6 out of 10 Kept Chelsea's defenders busy but was wasteful with two glorious chances.

11/22 Philippe Coutinho - 7 out of 10 Played 75 minutes as he continues his comeback from injury, there were glimpses of the ingenuity Liverpool have been missing in his absence.

12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 6 out of 10 Few saves to make although the Belgian showed his opposite number the best way to organise a defence.

13/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 7 out of 10 Tracked his opponents superbly well in defence, and didn't give Coutinho many moments to shine.

14/22 David Luiz - 8 out of 10 Solid at the back, he showed initiative and ability in scoring his first goal since rejoining the club.

15/22 Gary Cahill - 7 out of 10 Found himself under little pressure, he was a dominant force with the ball in the air.

16/22 Victor Moses - 6 out of 10 Pinned back by Milner's eagerness, he snatched at the chances that did fall his way in the attacking third.

17/22 N'Golo Kante - 8 out of 10 Didn't give Liverpool's midfield a moment's peace, his engine ran all the way to the final whistle.

18/22 Nemanja Matic - 6 out of 10 Kept his position in front of the defence, mopping up any danger that presented itself.

19/22 Marcos Alonso - 6 out of 10 Quiet in attack after recent heroics, he was needed to perform defensive duties as Chelsea dropped deep.

20/22 Willian - 7 out of 10 Responsible for a number of testing deliveries into the Liverpool penalty area that his teammates failed to make the most of.

21/22 Eden Hazard - 7 out of 10 Oozed class when on the ball - if only it had been more often. Eventually replaced by Pedro.

22/22 Diego Costa - 6 out of 10 On the fringes of the contest, his showed both sides to his game when he won and then missed a late penalty.

Klopp eased fears that returning striker Sadio Mane might be injured, after seemingly pulling up in training and having an ice pack on his left knee at half time. “He said it was all good - recovery prevention, cold and hot [applications].”

The manager was keen to avert criticism of goalkeeper Simon Mignolet for a freak first half mistake in which he conceded a David Luiz free kick while looking away to line up his wall. “We are not talking about the goalkeeper for one month, [now] probably you are ready to talk [about him],” he said. “But Si saved the penalty.”

Diego Costa looked for a soft penalty by falling in the box under Joel Matip and gaining one but, Klopp, who embraced the Chelsea striker at the end, also said it was a foul Costa had committed before the saved spot-kick which had frustrated him.

“I saw Joel’s reaction,” Klopp said. “It was foul before from Costa in my opinion - that’s what I was a little bit angry about. What Conte is doing at Chelsea is outstanding but think of Chelsea without Costa this season. I don’t know if there was anything [provocative from him.] I saw no real big incidents and as long as any one tells me, there was nothing. We showed respect [at the end].”