Jurgen Klopp has angrily hit back at claims that his Liverpool side cannot handle pressure, instead claiming that his team tend to perform better when the odds are stacked against them.

Liverpool have had another enigmatic season and currently sit 3rd in the table despite dropping points against a number of teams far lower than them in the Premier League table.

With three games remaining, Liverpool enjoy a four-point lead over fifth-placed Manchester United, although they have played a game in more.

On paper, Liverpool have one of the best run-ins of the four teams still fighting for the remaining two Champions League places, with eminently winnable matches against Southampton, West Ham and Middlesbrough remaining.

But the club’s habit of losing big matches under Klopp — including the League Cup and Europa League finals last season, as well as the League Cup semi-final tie against Southampton this season — had led some to question whether Liverpool will have the necessary steel to win their remaining matches and seal a spot in the top four.

Klopp, however, feels that is unfair, instead claiming that his team have a habit of increasing their performance levels in the biggest matches.

Liverpool players who could leave this summer







12 show all Liverpool players who could leave this summer





















1/12 Daniel Sturridge An electric frontman just three years ago, Sturridge has now lost a bit of that spark due to persistent injury problems. Worst still, Liverpool's dynamic frontline seems to become unbalanced once he is slotted into it. Overall, it is difficult to see a future for him in Jurgen Klopp's long-term plans. Survival rating: 3/10 Getty

2/12 Alberto Moreno Moreno is surely in line to depart this summer, having been frozen out of the starting line-up since the opening day win at Arsenal and kept out by a makeshift left-back. Although he offers an obvious attacking threat, his lack of composure has cost Liverpool too many times in his short Anfield career. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

3/12 Simon Mignolet He may have won his battle with Loris Karius for the starting spot between the sticks, but both may have lost the war. Neither have convinced when given an opportunity and Mignolet is merely the man in possession. There will be concern if that’s still the case come next season’s opening weekend. Survival rating: 5/10 Getty

4/12 Emre Can A player with undoubted potential, but one who has consistently under-performed. His contractual situation is a worry, too. Can’s current deal expires in the summer of 2018 and, with negotiations progressing slowly, Liverpool could be tempted to cash in. Survival rating: 6/10 Getty

5/12 Lucas Leiva A club stalwart, a fan favourite, but a player undoubtedly coming to the end of his time at Anfield. His contract expires this summer and a renewal would be one borne out of sentiment rather than sense. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

6/12 Loris Karius Like Mignolet, Karius' future will depend on whether Klopp decides to enter the market for a goalkeeper for the second consecutive summer. If he does, last year's signing from Mainz will have a long road back to the first team. He is young, though, and his status as a relatively new signing could work in his favour. Survival rating: 7/10 Getty

7/12 Ragnar Klavan Brought in as a fourth-choice centre-back last summer, Klavan shot up the pecking order following Mamadou Sakho’s disciplinary issues. Joel Matip’s injury problems saw Klavan promoted further still and, though he has put in a handful of solid displays, others have been below-par. If a new centre-back arrives and Joe Gomez’s development continues apace, Klavan will be back on the fringes. Survival rating: 7/10 Getty

8/12 Mamadou Sakho Sakho is currently out on loan at Crystal Palace and his Anfield career looks all but over after the disciplinary problems which have dogged him. Klopp looks to have made his mind up on the defender, who would be a regular starter if he had his manager's trust. Survival rating: 1/10 Getty

9/12 Jon Flanagan Local-born Flanagan is a fan favourite who only signed a new contract last season, but as an old-fashioned full-back, he is perhaps not dynamic enough for Klopp's system. A lack of minutes at loan club Burnley will not have helped his cause. Survival rating: 3/10 Getty

10/12 Andre Wisdom Wisdom broke into Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool side during the Northern Irishman's first season at the club, but his progress has stagnated. The 23-year-old may now look to build a career away from English football, having spent this season on loan at Red Bull Salzburg. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

11/12 Lazar Markovic Markovic seems destined to become an expensive Liverpool flop, having flattered to deceive since his £20million move from Benfica in 2014. He could yet enjoy success elsewhere however, and has shown glimpses of his undeniable talent while on loan at Hull. Survival rating: 3/10 Getty

12/12 Danny Ings Liverpool's forgotten man has been unlucky with injuries since joining from Burnley. Ings has made just 11 starts in two years following two serious knee injuries. With any luck, Klopp will show sympathy to his beleaguered striker. Survival rating: 6/10 Getty

“Since I have been here we have had just one semi-final defeat,” Klopp said at his weekly news conference, ahead of the Southampton match.

“We had a very good performance against City in the final — so that was not about not handling pressure well. Yes, we did not win the shoot-out but if this is about not handling pressure I do not know what you think it says about the English teams over the years. Everybody would say that is more luck than pressure.

“So the team has no issue with handling pressure. We talk about one game and then forget five or six other games where we handled pressure really well. So far I haven’t seen a sign that we cannot handle pressure. In fact, I actually thought that when we had pressure we are always at our best.”

Liverpool have a relatively routine run-in ( Getty )

Klopp also said that Liverpool are well-placed to beat Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal to third-place and that the club’s demand for “the biggest dreams” meant that a top-four finish is something of a necessity.

“Liverpool must always follow the biggest dreams,” Klopp added. “There are moments when it was difficult but we kept on going. When we lost we came back. We’ve come through difficult games – West Brom, Stoke, Watford. Okay we lost to Crystal Palace, but this is what I talk about when I talk of the development of the whole club.

“We are still kind of new. Not new enough that there is no expectation. We have a lot of expectation. But now is the moment to go for it. If it does not work we will speak about it after the season, but we have the strongest competitors around in the world.”

Klopp is confident Liverpool can hang on to their top-four position ( Getty )

The Liverpool manager also gave an update on the future of Emre Can, who scored the only goal in the club’s recent 1-0 win over Watford with an acrobatic overhead volley.

And Klopp said that he hoped the project Liverpool are currently embarking upon would convince Can that his future remains with the club.

“Yes, of course. There are two sides,” Klopp said. “He is a very young player and of course other clubs will be interested in him, but we are now one of the most exciting projects in this moment. I would say this is a big squad with a good squad that will have a better squad next season.

“We are in a really good way with a good young group together, many at the best age. We offer a lot – not only money – as a club and I think that makes it interesting for a player.”