Liverpool’s Audi Cup semi-final win over Bayern Munich could give rise to an inevitable amount of premature optimism, but a win over the European elite is nonetheless a big part of the team-building process. Jurgen Klopp’s side will get to attempt it all over again on Wednesday when they lock horns in the final with Atletico Madrid, and while changes can be expected for a second game in two days, the squad is not so deep that a full 11 rotations will occur.

In particular, Klopp will have a decision to make over his midfield selection. Physical preparations ahead of the 2017/18 campaign might be the primary objective, but the Reds’ manager will not overlook how important for the team’s—and fans’—self-belief another victory could be.

Philippe Coutinho began the match at the Allianz Arena in central midfield, a role he has filled with regularity this pre-season, before reverting to his left-sided role of last term for his short spell on the pitch after the break.

1/11 Loris Karius - 6 out of 10 The odd nervy moment when coming to collect the ball, but overall he will be happy with his display.

2/11 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8 out of 10 A novice up against a veteran in Franck Ribery but you could not tell by looking at them, and was not afraid to show strength in the tackle.

3/11 Dejan Lovren - 6 out of 10 A little rash when coming up the pitch to tackle at times, but otherwise an adequate performance.

4/11 Joel Matip - 6 out of 10 Successfully nullified Robert Lewandowski and dealt effectively with the few moments of threatening Bayern play.

5/11 Alberto Moreno - 8 out of 10 Not a performance that will save his Anfield career, but one that may give him a stay of execution. Excellent on the overlap.

6/11 Jordan Henderson - 7 out of 10 Swept up in front of defence well, breaking down Bayern’s long spells of passive possession in Liverpool’s half.

7/11 Emre Can - 7 out of 10 More adventurous than Henderson, but equally effective at pouncing on Bayern’s sloppy passing.

8/11 Philippe Coutinho - 7 out of 10 Quieter than Liverpool’s other star attackers but then he was always likely to be given his deeper role.

9/11 Sadio Mane - 9 out of 10 A handful from the first whistle to his substitution at half-time, caused Rafinha all manner of problems. Will be pleased to have his name on a scoresheet again after the long lay-off, too.

10/11 Mohamed Salah - 8 out of 10 Picked up his fourth pre-season goal, but Klopp will be happier with how dangerous h is all-round play is looking. Brilliant on the break, but also picked up good poaching positions in the box.

11/11 Roberto Firmino - 9 out of 10 Lead the press from the front superbly, and showed guile when linking the play between the rest of Liverpool’s attack.

It’s a switch which could yield enormous benefits for Liverpool in the campaign ahead, with Coutinho’s vision and ability to exploit space dovetailing perfectly with the speed and movement ahead of him, particularly in light of new signing Mohamed Salah settling in so impressively. Put to Klopp whether moving Coutinho into the middle was planned or a reaction to no summer signings in that area of the park, he highlighted the versatility of his No. 10 as much as his quality. “We looked at the players we had available and decided [Coutinho] could play there. He can play both roles.”

The message was clear: Coutinho remains a critical part of the side wherever he plays, and his involvement for the Reds in the new Premier League season will be as much a part of any potential success as Salah’s pace, a new defensive signing or perhaps the manager himself.

Against Atletico, Liverpool may face an entirely different challenge. The Spanish side are happy to be without the ball, to sit deep and to deny space to opposition attackers. Coutinho being in a deeper role against such teams—particularly once competitive action is underway—is designed to firstly free him from those crowded areas, and secondly to allow other direct attackers to make the runs which he can find.

Klopp is adamant that Coutinho will stay at the club ( Getty )

Naby Keita, a big Liverpool target this summer who it now appears they will not be signing, has the capacity to break frustrating opposition lines with surging runs and immense power; Coutinho will instead do the same with incision and daring in the pass. Against Atletico, if he plays, he’ll face one of the toughest defences and best-organised midfield lines in Europe, but even they may struggle against the speed of transition that Liverpool now have and the varied options in the final third.

Back in the Champions League—pending a qualifier—and with an ever-growing pool of proof that Liverpool can compete with the best sides domestically, it’s clear just how big the season ahead might be for the Anfield club. They might not end up with everyone who was on their wanted list, but steps forward have been taken, possibly more so than some of their Premier League rivals.

1/12 How could Liverpool line up at the beginning of the new season? Who is Jürgen Klopp looking to bring in this summer and how might those transfer targets fit into his first-choice starting line-up? Getty

2/12 GK: Simon Mignolet Liverpool were linked with Joe Hart for much of last season, but in April Jurgen Klopp ruled out signing the England international by insisting he was happy with his current goalkeeping options. “There was never any doubt that Simon is a top keeper,” the German said of Mignolet recently. Getty

3/12 RB: Nathanial Clyne A first-team regular for the last two seasons now. Could arguably do better when in advanced positions and when Liverpool are chasing a game, but Klopp is unlikely to sign another right-back considering there are other areas of the team that need strengthening first. Getty

4/12 CB: Virgil van Dijk Could Liverpool still pull this off? After being forced into an embarrassing climbdown amid 'tapping up' allegations earlier this summer, it seems unlikely. Yet if those reports were to be believed, Van Dijk wanted the move to Anfield. Klopp is still a fan and with the player agitating for a move it could still happen. Getty

5/12 CB: Joel Matip Has been a success since signing from Schalke on a free transfer at the beginning of last season. With a season of Premier League football now under his belt, he’s guaranteed to get even better next season. Getty

6/12 LB: Andrew Robertson With Ryan Sessegnon signing renewed terms at Fulham and Benjamin Mendy out of Liverpool's price range, they have turned to Hull City's Andrew Robertson. The Scotland left-back quietly impressed during his two years in the Premier League, despite both ending in relegation and will alo. Getty

7/12 DM: Jordan Henderson Proved that he can be effective sitting deep in a midfield trio but his fitness is a major concern. Missed much of the second-half of the season with his persistent foot problem. Getty

8/12 CM: Naby Keita The 29-year-old signed a new £25m four-year contract in February, with Klopp telling journalists that Lallana was “a very important player for us – a player I trust in the dressing room.” He enjoyed a fine 2016/17 season and has developed into one of the club’s most important players. Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s club captain, but after two injury-plagued seasons, the rumour is that Klopp could look to replace him with RB Leipzig’s box to box midfielder Keita. The Guinea international has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and knows where the goal is despite playing as a defensive midfielder, having scored 8 league goals last term. Getty

9/12 CM: Philippe Coutinho The Brazilian is one of the Premier League’s most talented players when he is in-form and injury free and it's no surprise Barcelona have come calling. If Liverpool can keep hold of him he'd form part of a frightening front four. Getty

10/12 LW: Sadio Mane One of the signings of the season last year, and Liverpool’s form nose-dived alarmingly when he picked up his season-ending injury against Everton. Scored 13 goals in the league for Liverpool and was named the Players’ Player and Fans Player at the end of season awards. Getty

11/12 RW: Mohamed Salah Liverpool would have some truly frightening pace at their disposal if they lined up with Mane on one flank and ex-Chelsea winger Salah on the other. The Egyptian wasn’t given a fair crack of things at Chelsea but is still only 24-years-old and was one of Roma’s best players last season, scoring 19 goals over the season. Getty

12/12 ST: Roberto Firmino One of Klopp's favourite players, Firmino is likely to lead the line once again come the start of the season. Linked up superbly with Mané and Coutinho last term, though will hope to improve on his scoring return of 12 in 41 appearances. Getty

Coutinho will be central to it all, and Klopp’s response to the continued speculation around his future, and of reports emerging in Spain of an incoming bid from Barcelona, was short and to the point. “I can well understand that teams are interested and why he is highly rated...but they can save their energy.”

Perhaps so should Premier League defenders before they face Liverpool