  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings: Georginio Wijnaldum gets the only goal in statement win

See how we rated the players in the gallery below...

Click to follow
The Independent Online

Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings

Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings

  • 1/22 Liverpool: Simon Mignolet – 7 out of 10

    The Belgian very little to do but looked confident in his handling and kept a third clean sheet in four games.

    Getty

  • 2/22 Nathanial Clyne – 7 out of 10

    Liverpool’s right-back had a few bright moments in attack in the first half and was effective in defence in the second.

    Getty

  • 3/22 Dejan Lovren – 7 out of 10

    A commanding presence at the back alongside Klavan, particularly late on as City piled on the pressure.

    Getty

  • 4/22 Ragnar Klavan – 7 out of 10

    Another no-nonsense display from the commanding centre-back, who was booked for an early foul on Aguero but kept his composure thereafter.

    Getty

  • 5/22 James Milner – 7 out of 10

    Quietly effective and played one superb first-half pass for Firmino that the Brazilian failed to collect.

    Getty

  • 6/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 8 out of 10

    Terrific header to give Liverpool an early lead and passed the ball well.

    Getty

  • 7/22 Jordan Henderson – 7 out of 10

    Solid performance in the first half before making way for Divock Origi after half-time.

    Getty

  • 8/22 Emre Can – 8 out of 10

    Brought in to add steel to the midfield and did that job very well. The Germany international is developing into one of Liverpool’s most important players.

    Getty

  • 9/22 Sadio Mane – 6 out of 10

    All energy, pace and power again. This was the Senegalese’s last game for Liverpool before he heads to the African Cup of Nations and he demonstrated what an absence he will be.

    Getty

  • 10/22 Roberto Firmino – 6 out of 10

    A typically dynamic display from the Brazilian even if, on occasion, his end product was poor.

    Getty

  • 11/22 Adam Lallana – 7 out of 10

    Another impressive performance from the England man who delivered the cross for Wijnaldum to open the scoring.

    Getty

  • 12/22 Manchester City: Claudio Bravo – 6 out of 10

    Like his opposite number, the City goalkeeper had almost nothing to do. Could do little as he was beaten by Wijnaldum’s header for the only goal.

    Getty

  • 13/22 Pablo Zabaleta – 6 out of 10

    As dependable as ever in defence but his age is showing in attack and was simply unable to keep up with Liverpool’s pressing game.

    Getty

  • 14/22 John Stones – 6 out of 10

    Did little wrong in defence and is showing signs of returning to his best form.

    Getty

  • 15/22 Nicolas Otamendi – 6 out of 10

    A physical player but looked out of his depth at times against Liverpool’s waspish attackers.

    Getty

  • 16/22 Aleksandar Kolarov

    Beaten in the air by Wijnaldum for Liverpool’s goal, and probably shouldn’t have been.

    Getty

  • 17/22 Yaya Toure – 6 out of 10

    Played one terrific pass to pick out Sterling for a half-chance, but did little else.

    Getty

  • 18/22 Fernandinho – 6 out of 10

    Drifted out of the game after a bright start.

    Getty

  • 19/22 Raheem Sterling – 6 out of 10

    Liverpool fans were enjoying themselves in the first half as Sterling hardly put a foot right. Put in plenty of effort but was well shackled by Milner and Henderson.

    Getty

  • 20/22 Kevin de Bruyne – 6 out 10

    Ineffective for much of the game, the Belgian typified City’s listless performance with a display devoid of energy and invention.

    Getty

  • 21/22 David Silva – 6 out 10

    Anonymous in the first half, the Spaniard made more of an impact in the second but this was a night to forget for the Spaniard.

    Getty

  • 22/22 Sergio Aguero – 6 out of 10

    Was he playing? Had just four touches in the first half and had to wait until the 52nd minute for his first shot on target. A hugely frustrating match for the City forward.

    Getty

Jurgen Klopp won the battle of managerial masterminds at Anfield as Liverpool's 1-0 victory put a dent in Manchester City's title aspirations.

Georginio Wijnaldum's eighth-minute goal proved enough to beat Pep Guardiola's side and ensure the Reds' maintained the six-point deficit on leaders Chelsea, whom City now trail by 10 points.

A fourth defeat of the season ended the visitors' mini-revival which had seen them win the last three after a wobble earlier in the month.

  • Read more

Wijnaldum secures crucial Liverpool win over limp and lifeless City

For two teams who like to dominate possession there were a lot of loose balls flying around midfield and while the predicted goal-fest between the Premier League's leading two scorers did not materialise it was a fascinating encounter stage-managed by two of the world's top coaches.

Klopp was first to show his hand and comfortably won the opening 45 minutes. Guardiola gained a reaction from his side after the break but failed to conjure a goal - or even a decent scoring opportunity - out of his expensively-assembled side.

Who impressed as the hosts claimed all three points? Take a look at our ratings in the gallery above.

Do you agree with our ratings? Let us know in the comments.

Additional reporting by PA

Comments