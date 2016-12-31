Jurgen Klopp won the battle of managerial masterminds at Anfield as Liverpool's 1-0 victory put a dent in Manchester City's title aspirations.

Georginio Wijnaldum's eighth-minute goal proved enough to beat Pep Guardiola's side and ensure the Reds' maintained the six-point deficit on leaders Chelsea, whom City now trail by 10 points.

A fourth defeat of the season ended the visitors' mini-revival which had seen them win the last three after a wobble earlier in the month.

For two teams who like to dominate possession there were a lot of loose balls flying around midfield and while the predicted goal-fest between the Premier League's leading two scorers did not materialise it was a fascinating encounter stage-managed by two of the world's top coaches.

Klopp was first to show his hand and comfortably won the opening 45 minutes. Guardiola gained a reaction from his side after the break but failed to conjure a goal - or even a decent scoring opportunity - out of his expensively-assembled side.

