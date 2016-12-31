Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet says he has no intention of letting Loris Karius win back his place in the side and is puzzled by criticism of his own recent form.

Liverpool’s goalkeepers have both had spells in the side this season and have both come in for criticism. Karius ousted his rival during the autumn but suffered a poor spell of form, with mistakes against Bournemouth and West Ham paving the way for Mignolet’s return for the last three games.

The Belgian kept clean sheets against Middlesbrough and Everton, but still found himself questioned for the manner in which he conceded to Stoke’s Jonathan Walters in Liverpool’s 4-1 win in midweek.

Despite that, Mignolet says he has earned the right to keep his place in the side ahead of today's clash against Manchester City at Anfield. “We are there to challenge for the same place and the competition is based on performances and on training,” Mignolet told The Times.

“If we are winning and the 'keeper who is playing is doing well, I don't know why the perception should be that Loris will come back.

“OK, so we are not going to be like I am with my brother, or with Divock (Origi) or Georginio (Wijnaldum), but it is not like I take his chicken kebab off his plate when he is not looking.”

After the win over Stoke Jamie Carragher, the former Liverpool defender, was again critical of Mignolet after he let Walters’ header sneak inside his near post.

Mignolet, however, says such criticism is unwarranted. “Carra has been a critic of mine,” Mignolet said. “He wants goalkeepers to make big saves, but against Stoke if I don't make the save against Joe Allen, then the game becomes much more difficult. It is 2-0 and Stoke sit in, play two banks of four and won't come out of their own 18-yard box.

Karius has come in for some intense criticism since moving to Anfield ( Getty )

“I made that save and five minutes later Adam (Lallana) scores for 1-1. If you are fighting at the top in the Premier League then you cannot do that with a dodgy goalkeeper. It is not possible.”