Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged his players to follow Chelsea’s example in protecting their lead in matches as they bid to secure Champions League football next season.

Following Wednesday night’s draw with Bournemouth, the prospect of a top-four finish is far from guaranteed for Liverpool who currently sat in third place in the league – six points ahead of Arsenal who have two games in hand.

The Reds have struggled to see out some of their games this term, dropping a total of 15 points from winning positions – compared to Chelsea’s eight.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth player ratings







22 show all Liverpool vs Bournemouth player ratings









































1/22 Simon Mignolet - 6 out of 10 Didn’t have much to do and couldn’t do much about either goal all in all. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 6 out of 10 As ever, better going forward than back and came close to scoring a stunner in the second half, rattling the crossbar. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3/22 Dejan Lovren – 6 out of 10 Couldn’t prevent a late equaliser on another disappointing day for Liverpool’s defence. Getty Images

4/22 Ragnar Klavan – 6 out of 10 No major mistakes, but still ended up allowing two goals in as Liverpool failed to close out the game. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

5/22 James Milner – 6 out of 10 A reliable presence for Liverpool, but had a fairly quiet game. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

6/22 Lucas – 7 out of 10 Got stuck in, picked up a yellow card and a black eye for his troubles and was perhaps unlucky not to be on the winning side. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

7/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 7 out of 10 A mixed game. Guilty of a shocking backpass to nobody that played in Afobe for opening goal but made amends in the second half to set up Origi with fantastic work down the right hand side and a great cross. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 Emre Can – 6 out of 10 Enjoyed a fairly undisturbed game in midfield, with Bournemouth not putting Liverpool under much pressure, but wasn’t any better than average. Getty Images

9/22 Philippe Coutinho – 7 out of 10 Seemed a curious decision to remove him with so long left in the game and it backfired on Klopp, had probably been his side’s best player before he was subbed, scoring their equaliser with a cool finish. Getty Images

10/22 Roberto Firmino – 6 out of 10 Not at his sparkling best, set up Coutinho well for Liverpool’s equaliser, but didn’t have enough of an influence on proceedings. Getty Images

11/22 Divock Origi – 7 out of 10 Leapt brilliantly at the far post to head in Liverpool’s second goal and had a lively game up front, unlucky not to win. Getty Images

12/22 Artur Boruc - 7 out of 10 Couldn't have done much about either goal, but produced a cracking save to deny Clyne. Getty Images

13/22 Adam Smith – 7 out of 10 A committed performance at the back, although wasn’t overly tested by Liverpool. AFP/Getty Images

14/22 Simon Francis – 6 out of 10 Not given the hardest ride by a curiously quiet Liverpool attack. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Steve Cook – 6 out of 10 Undone by Liverpool’s Brazilian duo for equalising goal but otherwise didn’t have too much to do. Getty Images

16/22 Charlie Daniels – 6 out of 10 Will have been grateful that Liverpool were not at their attacking best. Getty Images

17/22 Jordan Ibe – 6 out of 10 Subbed with half an hour to go, the former Liverpool man didn’t enjoy the best return to Anfield. Made a couple of forays down his wing, but otherwise was fairly quiet. 6 Getty Images

18/22 Harry Arter – 6 out of 10 Solid enough in midfield, but Bournemouth never really had much of a grip on the game after their good start. Getty Images

19/22 Jack Wilshere – 5 out of 10 Perhaps the standards expected from him are higher, but was fairly anonymous. Getty Images

20/22 Marc Pugh - 6 out of 10 Subbed late on for Max Gradel and overall didn’t have the biggest influence on the game out wide. Getty Images

21/22 Josh King – 7 out of 10 Popped up to grab a late equaliser for Bournemouth and ruin Liverpool’s evening. AFP/Getty Images

22/22 Benik Afobe – 7 out of 10 Gifted his goal as he gratefully pounced on Wijnaldum’s mistake to give Bournemouth an early lead and was generally a menace to the Liverpool defence. Getty Images

Speaking after Liverpool’s mid-week draw, Klopp has encouraged his players to learn from the Blues’ ability to protect their leads.

"Probably [if it was] Chelsea, for example, the opponent would not have the ball three times in the last 20 minutes I think," Klopp said.

"Yes, we don't have this experience. Probably you need things like last night to get more experience than this, even though [the result] was not that good.

"On the other hand, we've probably still scored the most goals in the Premier League so far [66 - five more than Arsenal], so it's part of the game that we try to create moments all the time. We have to get more experience in this, for sure."