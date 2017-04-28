Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge return to training ahead of Liverpool's trip to Watford

Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge have returned to team training, manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Friday, raising the possibility that the pair could feature in Liverpool’s Monday night Premier League clash with Watford.

Lallana has been sidelined since March after picking up a thigh strain on England duty against Lithuania while Sturridge has struggled with a persistent hip complaint.

Their involvement in team training suggests both players could be included in the squad that travels to Vicarage Road on Monday as Liverpool fight to secure a top-four finish, and the reward of Champions League football that comes with it.

1/22 Ben Foster - 6 out of 10 Caught out of possession for the Liverpool goal. Largely reliable for the rest of the game. Showed his audacity in stoppage time by heading forward as West Brom chased an equaliser.

2/22 Craig Dawson - 6 out of 10 Solid all-rounded defensive display.

3/22 Gareth McAuley - 6 Held his shape well alongside Evans but struggled at times to keep Firmino under wraps.

4/22 Jonny Evans - 5 Guilty of a number of reckless fouls that heaped unnecessary pressure on his own side.

5/22 Chris Brunt - 6 His foul on Origi handed Liverpool the free-kick from which Firmino scored. A foolish and reckless decision which tainted an overwise solid performance.

6/22 Jake Livermore - 6 Another West Brom player who was a bit too liberal in his challenges.

7/22 Claudio Yacob - 5 Drifted in and out of the game. Resilient and stubborn though.

8/22 Darren Fletcher - 6 Never stopped running to his credit but was unable to properly influence the game.

9/22 Matt Phillips - 6 A nuisance early on but faded away.

10/22 Hal Robson-Kanu - 6 Did his best to keep the Liverpool defence on their toes with his running and movement. Missed a huge opportunity to equalise late on in the game though. Not clinal enough.

11/22 Nacer Chadli - 5 Started brightly with a number of testing deliveries into the box but drifted out of the game as it wore on. Missed an absolute sitter from three yards out in the first half.

12/22 Simon Mignolet - 7 A relatively quiet game for him. Asserted himself well under West Brom's set-piece balls. Called upon 10 minutes before the final whistle to deny West Brom an equaliser with fantastic one-on-one save.

13/22 Nathaniel Clyne - 6 Got well forward and proved to be a nuisance for the home side defence.

14/22 Dejan Lovren - 6 Not his most rounded of performances. A number of sloppy passes let him down throughout the game.

15/22 Joel Matip - 7 Had the chance to double Liverpool's lead with a close-range headed but fluffed his lines. Enjoyed his battles at the back with Hobson-kanu.

16/22 James Milner - 6 Deliveries were very hit and miss today. Grew into the game though.

17/22 Georginio Wijnaldum - 6 Stuck to the basics as he kept Liverpool's midfield ticking over.

18/22 Lucas - 6 Saw plenty of the ball and although a number of mistakes let him down on occasion, it was a solid afternoon of football for him.

19/22 Emre Can - 8 Industrious and aggressive all game long. Fought hard in his battles and played a crucial role in breaking up play.

20/22 Firmino - 7 Took his goal well, demonstrating his abiltiy to read the game. Kept the West Brom defence busy all game.

21/22 Divock Origi - 7 Threatened with his weaving runs and won his side a number of free-kicks in dangerous areas. Quiet first half but proved to be a valuable asset.

22/22 Philippe Coutinho - 8 The main thrust and drive of Liverpool's forward game. Created a number of chances for his team-mates and dazzled himself with his quick feet.

Klopp revealed that captain Jordan Henderson has not yet returned to training, however.

“Adam is back in team training for the first time, Hendo not on the pitch, Daniel in team training too,” Klopp said.

“Today we had a really important session, Adam involved, Sturridge involved.

“It’s Monday night - so we can give Lallana some more time training.”

Lallana and Henderson’s absence has hit Liverpool hard in recent weeks, with the side struggling for form and consistency.

After last weekend’s 2-1 defeat by visitors Crystal Palace, the Reds’ prospects of finishing in the top four are now far from guaranteed. Just six points separate the side from Arsenal in sixth who have two games in hand.

“I said all we can do is be in a battle for something interesting at the end of the season,” Klopp added.

“We have to fight for what we can fight for and that’s a Champions League place. It’s a very important game. Nobody will feel like it’s a friendly.”

“We need to judge the individual situation and think about what we can do with him, him, him..

“If we could get better now physically then we would have done a lot wrong in the past.

“Nobody should be in doubt about our attitude. We want to (qualify for Champions League).

“You can’t train like crazy at this stage. It’s about keeping rhythm, working on specific things for the next opponent.”