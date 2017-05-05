Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool have entered contract extension talks with midfielder Emre Can, four days after he scored a spectacular match-winning bicycle kick against Watford.

Klopp’s side have given themselves a strong chance of finishing in the top four and securing Champions League football next season after building a large enough gap to negate the games in hand that Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal hold on them.

Part of that reason is thanks to Can’s acrobatic effort at Vicarage Road on Monday night, when the Germany international scored the only goal of the game by timing his run forward perfectly to meet a floated ball from Lucas and volley it beyond Heurelho Gomes, before celebrating wildly with Klopp and his teammates.

The good news keeps coming for the 23-year-old, with Klopp talking up Can’s talent and confirming that the club have already moved to tie him down to a new contract.

“It’s no secret how much I like Emre. He likes the club,” Klopp said ahead of this weekend’s Premier league visit of Southampton to Anfield.

“We’re in talks. There is no pressure. All is good.

“I am quite positive. Keeping good players makes sense and Emre is a good player.”

Klopp also allowed himself to joke about Can’s improvement in training, before admitting that his full recovery from the knee injury he suffered earlier in the season means he can now practice without pain in his body.

“The biggest improvement has been with his bicycle kicks,” laughed Klopp. ““He’s able to train without issues now and that helps the situation.”

While the former Borussia Dortmund manager has positive on the chances of Can committing his future to Liverpool, he was less open about fellow midfielder Lucas Leiva’s chances of remaining at Anfield beyond the season.

Watford vs Liverpool player ratings







23 show all Watford vs Liverpool player ratings











































1/23 We run the rule over both sets of players. Getty

2/23 Heurelho Gomes - 7 out of 10

3/23 Adrian Mariappa - 6

4/23 Sebastian Prödl - 7

5/23 Miguel Britos - N/A

6/23 Daryl Janmaat - 7

7/23 Tom Cleverley - 6

8/23 Abdoulaye Doucouré - 6

9/23 Etienne Capoue 7

10/23 Nordin Amrabat - 6

11/23 Troy Deeney - 6

12/23 M'Baye Niang - 6

13/23 Simon Mignolet - 7

14/23 Nathaniel Clyne - 6

15/23 Joel Matip - 7

16/23 Dejan Lovren - 6

17/23 James Milner - 7

18/23 Emre Can - 8

19/23 Lucas - 6

20/23 Georginio Wijnaldum - 7

21/23 Firmino - 6

22/23 Divock Origi - 6

23/23 Philippe Coutinho - N/A

Lucas confirmed that he will hold talks with Klopp this month to decide his future, and admitted that his lack of playing time could decide whether he leaves Anfield after 10 years with the club.

“Lucas is in a good moment and is very important for us,” Klopp said when asked if he will sign a new deal. “The club showed its best face when we celebrated his 10 years.”