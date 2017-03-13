Emre Can insists money is not a factor as he shelves Liverpool contract talks until the summer

Liverpool’s Emre Can has insisted that he is not trying to drive a bigger salary out of Liverpool and that his contract talks are on hold until the end of the season, despite the club’s struggle to agree terms amid suggestions that he is seeking £100,000-a-week.

The 23-year-old will enter the final 12 months of his contract this summer and has also been struggling to hold down a regular place in the starting XI when Jordan Henderson is fit. But Can – who scored Liverpool’s winner in an otherwise unconvincing performance in Sunday’s win over Burnley – said that money was not a motivating factor for him.

“It isn't about money,” he said. “We've had a few good meetings and everything is fine. I am happy at Liverpool. You never know what will happen in football but I am happy here.

Liverpool vs Burnley player ratings







22 show all Liverpool vs Burnley player ratings









































1/22 Liverpool: Simon Mignolet – 6 out of 10 Sprinted out of goal on several occasions to punch the ball to safety – decision making was on point. Getty

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 7 out of 10 Defended well, but looked more dangerous going forward. He was charging down the wings relentlessly. Getty

3/22 Joel Matip – 6 out of 10 Held the shape well at the back and read the game well. Getty

4/22 Ragnar Klavan – 5 out of 10 Was getting aggravated by Barnes and this was dragging him out of position. Getty

5/22 James Milner – 6 out of 10 He patrolled up and down the pitch, passing the ball well and starting some great moves. Getty

6/22 Emre Can – 7 out of 10 Battled relentlessly and his goal capped the Liverpool win. It was a sublime strike. Getty

7/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 7 out of 10 His goal levelled scoring and gave Liverpool a lifeline. He ran the middle of the park today. Getty

8/22 Adam Lallana – 6 out of 10 His vision created a number of moves for Liverpool and caused problems for Burnley’s back four. Getty

9/22 Sadio Mane – 6 out of 10 Was Liverpool’s main prospect going forward in the first half, but failed to test Heaton. Getty

10/22 Philippe Coutinho – 5 out of 10 It was a quiet display by a man of his ability and reputation – just did not get involved. Getty

11/22 Divock Origi – 6 out of 10 His positioning was spot on, but he did not have enough time on the ball to make an impact. Getty

12/22 Burnley: Tom Heaton – 6 out of 10 Made a handful of saves, but it was not enough to keep his side in it. Getty

13/22 Matthew Lowton – 6 out of 10 His assist for the first goal was simply sublime. Continued to pump balls up to the strikers. Getty

14/22 Ben Mee – 5 out of 10 Failed to make an impact on the game – did not see a lot of the ball. Getty

15/22 Ben Mee – 5 out of 10 Made a number of unnecessary fouls, to give Liverpool free kicks out of nowhere. Getty

16/22 Stephen Ward – 6 out of 10 Played it safe at the back and made a number of vital clearances and interceptions. Getty

17/22 George Boyd – 7 out of 10 Boyd was oozing with confidence today and it reflected In his performance. He was going for goal and running at players. Getty

18/22 Joey Barton – 5 out of 10 Aside from being at the heart of the controversy, he did not do a lot. He gave away too many fouls. Getty

19/22 Jeff Hendrick – 6 out of 10 Looked encouraging when he picked up the ball and sprinted at the Liverpool players. Should have seen more of it. Getty

20/22 Scott Arfield – 5 out of 10 Was marked out of the game at times by the Liverpool midfield. Getty

21/22 Ashley Barnes – 7 out of 10 His goal opened the scoring and he continued to cause a nuisance of himself all afternoon. Getty

22/22 Andre Gray – 6 out of 10 He held the ball up well and worked well with Barnes, but he needed to show more confidence in front of goal. Getty

"I am happy and I am still contracted here. Everything is fine and I just wanted to say it is never about the money. It is about the future, what happens. The last few months the most important thing has been that I am pain-free and we have spoken more about that than the contract.

“We will speak in the next few weeks and months and see what happens. I want to play injury-free. The meetings are with my agent but I am very happy at Liverpool. In the future I can play for many years at Liverpool."

Jamie Carragher, the former Liverpool player and Sky Sports analyst, has called into question Can’s performances and long-term future. "His big problem is that I don’t think he’s a versatile player but he’s played in four or five positions for Liverpool,” he said. “The only position I think he can play is the one he played [against Burnley], the sitting midfielder, because he needs legs around him. [Klopp] is playing Jordan Henderson ahead of him.

“I think he may have 12 months at the end of the season, and there is a good chance he may not be here next season."

Can’s manager Jurgen Klopp said on Sunday that the German’s calf problems had impeded him. "I know I could do much better in the past,” said the player. “I've had a few problems, calf problems, but I kept going and I played. Maybe it was not good that I played and did not have a break but the last few weeks were better and I feel strong again.

“I know when I am fit and pain-free I am confident enough I know what I am going to do. I've had calf problems for many years and it has been very difficult for me because I've played out of position which means more sprints and 10 minutes into the game I've not been able to feel my feet in a few games.

“I didn't like to go to the press and say 'I am injured'. I didn't play well when it was my opportunity to play and it was my mistake. I play in a different position now and I don't sprint too much. Last week was good, against Burnley was good and I was pain-free.”