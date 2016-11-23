Joel Matip admits he has never heard on Liverpool legend Alan Hansen, even though his performances this season have led to comparisons between the two.

The Germany international has been likened to Hansen, who won eight First Division titles and three European Cups, because of his composure on the ball.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Reds on a free from Schalke in the summer, wasn’t born when Hansen lifted his, and the club’s, last league title in 1990.

However, Matip is aware how long the club have gone without a league title and insists he is at Anfield to make history with Liverpool.

"I'm sorry, I have to say I haven't heard of him," said Matip when asked about comparisons to Hansen.

"But I know this club has won many trophies in the past and has had many great defenders.

"It's an honour the fans have welcomed me so much and that they appreciate my game play. Knowing I have the supporters behind me is a pleasure.

"I hope I can continue to make the supporters proud.

"We are trying to make some history, but we have to work really hard for this. It's a long season, we will give our best and then we will see what we can achieve."

"I am a calm person. I'm not someone who's always shouting on the field. I try to keep my composure.

"I do try to stay calm on the field. It helps you to make the right decisions."