Jurgen Klopp could see himself ending his managerial career with Liverpool and expects that to be in the next decade.

The German celebrates a year in charge at Anfield next weekend and so far has proved to be a very popular figure.

His first season had its ups and downs but the Reds have made a flying start to the 2016-17 campaign and have been widely praised for their football.

Klopp, 49, told Germany's RedaktionsNetwerk he cannot imagine still being a manager at 60 and, although he would be happy to end his career in England, he would then head back to his homeland.

He said: "I certainly will (return to Germany) to live, but I don't know if I will be back there as a coach yet. The day will come when I say, 'thanks, it was a pleasure'.

"It's very, very unlikely that I will still be sitting on the bench when I am 60. And, if at the end of my career I only got to coach Mainz, Dortmund and Liverpool, then it will certainly have been three fantastic clubs."

Liverpool will bid for a fifth consecutive win when they travel to struggling Swansea on Saturday.

The Reds have scored 14 goals in their past four games while Swansea have managed just a single Premier League victory this season.

Liverpool vs Hull player ratings







22 show all Liverpool vs Hull player ratings









































1/22 Loris Karius - 5 out of 10 An easy afternoon on his Premier League debut. Not sure he even touched the ball with his hands.

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 7 out of 10 Always available on the overlap and got the ball into the box quickly for the forwards to attack.

3/22 Ragnar Klavan - 6 out of 10 Had little to do all game but still didn’t keep a clean sheet. Something needs to improve.

4/22 Joel Matip – 6 out of 10 Missed a golden chance when it was 0-0 but should have prevented Hull’s goal.

5/22 James Milner – 8 out of 10 All of Liverpool’s best work came down the left and Milner was the architect of most of it. Scored two good penalties too.

6/22 Jordan Henderson - 7 out of 10 No spectacular goal today, not for a lack of trying. Did well to keep the ball moving at all times and keep a tiring Hull side on their toes.

7/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 7 out of 10 Like Henderson, kept the ball moving through the midfield and shifted it to the danger areas quickly. Should have scored after an hour. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

8/22 Adam Lallana – 9 out of 10 Has been electric recently and scored a very classy opening goal before assisting another. Everything he did looked effortless.

9/22 Philippe Coutinho – 9 out of 10 Joined Lallana as chief tormentors of Hull and scored the best goal of the game with a dipping long-range effort.

10/22 Roberto Firmino – 7 out of 10 Not as busy as the other forwards but maintained his fantastic understanding with Mane, Coutinho and Lallana.

11/22 Sadio Mane – 8 out of 10 Scored and hit the crossbar and proving to be a bit of a bargain at £30m at the moment.

12/22 David Marshall – 5 out of 10 Couldn’t prevent any of the goals but could easily have made things worse had he not made a couple of good saves. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

13/22 Ahmed Elmohamady – 1 out of 10 He lasted less than 30 minutes before being sent off for handballing on the line to deny Coutinho. A stupid decision from the right back.

14/22 Jake Livermore – 3 out of 10 Couldn’t stop the Liverpool storm and never got the opportunity to do anything other than try and snare an interception.

15/22 Curtis Davies – 4 out of 10 Was hoping for an England call-up but won’t be keen on Allardyce watching this performance. Getty Images

16/22 Andrew Robertson – 3 out of 10 Liverpool were just too strong – there is a theme developing here – but was unlucky to give away a penalty against Sturridge when he didn’t seem to make any contact.

17/22 Tom Huddlestone – 3 out of 10 Picked up a yellow card for a nasty looking tackle on Henderson and looked drowned in a sea of red and replaced at half-time.

18/22 Sam Clucas – 4 out of 10 Like his fellow Tigers he was powerless to stop Klopp’s free-flowing football.

19/22 Ryan Mason – 4 out of 10 Powerless to stop the likes of Coutinho and Lallana cutting his side to ribbons. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

20/22 Robert Snodgrass – 4 out of 10 Tried to run his team out of trouble but picked up a few knocks and was shut down immediately by Liverpool’s energetic midfield.

21/22 Adama Diomande – 3 out of 10 Battled when he could, but that wasn’t very often and he was subbed after 33 minutes because of the red card. Getty Images

22/22 Abel Hernandez – 3 out of 10 Had no service with Hull’s main priority on not conceding any more than they had already.

That came in their opening match against Burnley, and manager Francesco Guidolin admitted he is braced for the sack if they fail to win on Saturday.

But the Swans were unlucky to lose to Manchester City last weekend and Klopp feels they are a better team than their points tally suggests.

He said: "This season we have time to analyse all the opponents properly and they play much better than four points look like.

"It's a good football-playing side with a clear plan, with different options in their style of play, good defending. If you want, it's a typical Premier League problem.

"You analyse an opponent and you think, 'Okay, that's quite strong'. They were unlucky in this situation, lucky in this situation for the opponent. We will be prepared for this game and no one should be in doubt that we know about the quality of Swansea."

Liverpool were beaten on their last visit to the Liberty Stadium in May in a match that came less than 72 hours after a last-gasp defeat by Villarreal in the Europa League semi-finals.

The Reds are not in European competition this season and Klopp is determined they must use that to their advantage in the Premier League.

He said: "We lost at Swansea last season in a difficult week for us. We had to play there at 12pm on the Sunday and that was really hard for us, we didn't perform really well so deserved the defeat.

"This time we want to deserve something else. We have absolutely no excuses. We have time to recover, we have time to train, we have time to analyse and we have to use it."

