Jurgen Klopp is confident that there will be “no problem” in persuading midfielder Emre Can to sign a new Liverpool contract.

The Germany midfielder is out of contract at the end of next season, but negotiations to extend it broke down over Christmas.

Can has endured an inconsistent season, although he has dismissed suggestions that the uncertainty over his future has affected his form.

He has also stated in the last week that the delay in agreeing a deal has had nothing to do with his £100,000-a-week wage demands, and is hopeful an agreement can be sorted out.

Can has hinted that he is happy to leave the bulk of the talks until the end of the season, and Klopp is confident that the matter will be resolved.

The Liverpool manager said: “It makes no sense to talk about it, but I heard there was a story out there. Yes we are in talks.

Klopp is confident that Can will remain a Liverpool player ( Getty )

“Emre likes to be here, and we like him as a person and a player so there’s nothing else to say until the final year starts. There are no problems.”

Klopp is hoping to cause problems on Sunday for Manchester City, who were knocked out of the Champions League by French league leaders Monaco in midweek.

City manager Pep Guardiola has had a testing first season in England, with his hopes of a trophy effectively now resting with the FA Cup.

Liverpool players who could leave this summer







12 show all Liverpool players who could leave this summer





















1/12 Daniel Sturridge An electric frontman just three years ago, Sturridge has now lost a bit of that spark due to persistent injury problems. Worst still, Liverpool's dynamic frontline seems to become unbalanced once he is slotted into it. Overall, it is difficult to see a future for him in Jurgen Klopp's long-term plans. Survival rating: 3/10 Getty

2/12 Alberto Moreno Moreno is surely in line to depart this summer, having been frozen out of the starting line-up since the opening day win at Arsenal and kept out by a makeshift left-back. Although he offers an obvious attacking threat, his lack of composure has cost Liverpool too many times in his short Anfield career. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

3/12 Simon Mignolet He may have won his battle with Loris Karius for the starting spot between the sticks, but both may have lost the war. Neither have convinced when given an opportunity and Mignolet is merely the man in possession. There will be concern if that’s still the case come next season’s opening weekend. Survival rating: 5/10 Getty

4/12 Emre Can A player with undoubted potential, but one who has consistently under-performed. His contractual situation is a worry, too. Can’s current deal expires in the summer of 2018 and, with negotiations progressing slowly, Liverpool could be tempted to cash in. Survival rating: 6/10 Getty

5/12 Lucas Leiva A club stalwart, a fan favourite, but a player undoubtedly coming to the end of his time at Anfield. His contract expires this summer and a renewal would be one borne out of sentiment rather than sense. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

6/12 Loris Karius Like Mignolet, Karius' future will depend on whether Klopp decides to enter the market for a goalkeeper for the second consecutive summer. If he does, last year's signing from Mainz will have a long road back to the first team. He is young, though, and his status as a relatively new signing could work in his favour. Survival rating: 7/10 Getty

7/12 Ragnar Klavan Brought in as a fourth-choice centre-back last summer, Klavan shot up the pecking order following Mamadou Sakho’s disciplinary issues. Joel Matip’s injury problems saw Klavan promoted further still and, though he has put in a handful of solid displays, others have been below-par. If a new centre-back arrives and Joe Gomez’s development continues apace, Klavan will be back on the fringes. Survival rating: 7/10 Getty

8/12 Mamadou Sakho Sakho is currently out on loan at Crystal Palace and his Anfield career looks all but over after the disciplinary problems which have dogged him. Klopp looks to have made his mind up on the defender, who would be a regular starter if he had his manager's trust. Survival rating: 1/10 Getty

9/12 Jon Flanagan Local-born Flanagan is a fan favourite who only signed a new contract last season, but as an old-fashioned full-back, he is perhaps not dynamic enough for Klopp's system. A lack of minutes at loan club Burnley will not have helped his cause. Survival rating: 3/10 Getty

10/12 Andre Wisdom Wisdom broke into Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool side during the Northern Irishman's first season at the club, but his progress has stagnated. The 23-year-old may now look to build a career away from English football, having spent this season on loan at Red Bull Salzburg. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

11/12 Lazar Markovic Markovic seems destined to become an expensive Liverpool flop, having flattered to deceive since his £20million move from Benfica in 2014. He could yet enjoy success elsewhere however, and has shown glimpses of his undeniable talent while on loan at Hull. Survival rating: 3/10 Getty

12/12 Danny Ings Liverpool's forgotten man has been unlucky with injuries since joining from Burnley. Ings has made just 11 starts in two years following two serious knee injuries. With any luck, Klopp will show sympathy to his beleaguered striker. Survival rating: 6/10 Getty

Liverpool will go above their third-placed opponents with a win, and Klopp believes that Guardiola is having to learn quickly about the harsh realities of the Premier League after being dominant at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The German added: “The squad Pep Guardiola had at Barcelona was the perfect role model for a win-win situation: having all these ideas with players who can obviously fulfil all the plans he had was fantastic. It was an outstanding combination.

“People who know more about Bayern Munich would say it was another good generation what they had there; good players at the best age and then this world-class manager. There was not a second team in Germany. At Borussia Dortmund, we tried to be it as hard as possible but for different reasons it was not possible.

“It is a big difference coming here, the most difficult league in the world.

“A lot of teams have a lot of money and a lot of teams have a lot of good players and that is the one thing which makes it really difficult to become champions in England.

“What is more here than in other countries is the result is everything. No-one cares how you get a result, no-one.”

Klopp says Guardiola is still getting used to 'the hardest league in the world' ( Getty )

Klopp, meanwhile, believes that teenage striker Ben Woodburn’s Wales call-up may have come too soon.

Woodburn, 17, became the youngest goalscorer in Liverpool’s history last November, and has been called into Chris Coleman’s squad for next week’s World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland.

Klopp said: “Ben is happy about it, so I’m happy about it. Should it be now? Probably not, but we cannot stop this.

“Ben is a wonderful kid and can deal with it 100 per cent. He knows what he has to learn.

“I heard a manager say he’s one of the best 23 players in Wales, so he has to be there, but now we have two managers who have responsibility.”