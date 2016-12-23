Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp claims he is only interested in having players at Anfield who want to further their careers not just swell their bank balances.

Klopp maintains that the club’s players will always be well remunerated even if they cannot compete with the huge sums on offer elsewhere.

The issue of wages has become more pertinent given the growing threat of some of the Premier League’s top stars being lured to the cash-rich Chinese Super League.

Klopp acknowledges he maybe looks at things through “rose tinted glasses” but wants to cultivate a culture at Liverpool where money is a secondary issue for players compared to the football aspect of their careers.

And the German questioned whether players who are solely motivated by financial reward can ultimately be found lacking in other aspects of their personality on the pitch.

“At the end the players should know they can earn really serious money here, reasonable money here, but we will not go nuts,” Klopp said.

“Because we believe that if someone needs to be convinced by money then at one point when you really need character you will not get it.

“I can say we don’t want to convince players with money, we want to convince them with the way we go.

“We want to have players who are ready to develop and it’s not a message for the winter transfer window, it's a message for the next few years.

“We want to convince players about the special character of the club.”

With the transfer window set to open in just over a week, Klopp believes that his squad are best served to continue their careers under his tutelage and resist the riches on offer elsewhere.

“I would say at the moment that Liverpool is a really good place to be for a player, to get the best out of your career and all that stuff,” added the German.

“We said a few times ago nobody has to leave Liverpool because of money. I have rose tinted glasses but I would say it is the best place to develop.

“Maybe there are a few clubs in world football who can play better and if you can go there, these few clubs, yeah then do it. But for all the rest this should be the best place to be.”



Klopp also revealed that Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho’s recovery from an ankle injury is progressing well, although he warned Coutinho not to put pressure on himself to get fit in time for Liverpool’s clash with Manchester City on New Year’s Eve.

“More or less he is on track,” Klopp added.

Klopp does not know if he will have Coutinho back to face City on New Year's Eve ( Getty )

“I don't think it will be long-term but the game everyone is dreaming of is City: it was clear from the first second of the injury this would be extremely unlikely but it was the words of Phil so we will try to do it.

“At this moment it is not more likely than before but I don't want to say it is not possible.”