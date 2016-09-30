Jurgen Klopp has reminded his Liverpool players of their responsibilities after Mamadou Sakho’s indiscretions on social media whereby he accused the Merseyside club of “telling lies”.

The German manager held a meeting with his players as Sakho, who has been excluded from the first-team for a host of off-field issues, took to Snapchat saying that Liverpool’s supporters deserved to “know the truth [sic]” about his situation.

Klopp demands that his players approach every fixture with complete focus and, with Sakho’s outburst occurring on the day of their Premier League clash against Hull last weekend, the former Borussia Dortmund manager decided to make his views known.

When it was put to Klopp that Sakho must now “work hard and keep quiet” in the coming weeks, the Reds manager said: “Those two things, they are not a rule for Mamadou Sakho. It is a rule for every player. Work hard and do your best.

“The rest of this? I spoke to Mama and we spoke together and that's it. From my side, everything is done and we carry on. There is nothing else to say.”

Sakho was suspended by Uefa ahead of the Europa League final defeat by Sevilla last season following suspicions of doping although the case was later dismissed by European football’s governing body.

The 26-year-old was then sent home from the club’s pre-season tour of the United States after breaching disciplinary regulations on three separate occasions, including one instance when he interrupted an interview between Klopp and LiverpoolTV.

Sakho has since been forced to play for the Under-23s team and played a full 90 minutes in Kirby against Wolfsburg in the Premier League International Cup on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Divock Origi is a doubt for the trip to Swansea on Saturday. The striker picked up a knock to his foot and the clash at the Liberty Stadium may come too soon.