Jurgen Klopp looks past Sadio Mane injury as he argues Liverpool will cope without influential forward

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has argued his side will cope without the injured Sadio Mane after the Senegal international was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Klopp confirmed on Friday that Mane is likely to require surgery after falling awkwardly in the recent Merseyside derby and will be unavailable for Liverpool’s remaining seven league games.

Mane’s absence could prove disastrous for the side's hopes of securing a top-four finish. Liverpool have failed to win any of the five league games the forward has missed this term and with Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana both struggling with injury, Klopp now faces a growing selection crisis.

But the German has remained defiant that Liverpool will come to terms with such a setback.

Speaking ahead of his side’s trip to Stoke on Saturday, Klopp insisted his men proved their ability to create chances without Mane during Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

“I know everyone was talking before about how we miss Sadio Mane and we do miss Sadio Mane but he doesn't help us too much in defending and we created enough chances to have scored more,” the German said.

“Again, around the second goal, Sadio would not have been too much involved in defending so the influence of missing Sadio was not too big.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth player ratings







22 show all Liverpool vs Bournemouth player ratings









































1/22 Simon Mignolet - 6 out of 10 Didn’t have much to do and couldn’t do much about either goal all in all. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 6 out of 10 As ever, better going forward than back and came close to scoring a stunner in the second half, rattling the crossbar. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3/22 Dejan Lovren – 6 out of 10 Couldn’t prevent a late equaliser on another disappointing day for Liverpool’s defence. Getty Images

4/22 Ragnar Klavan – 6 out of 10 No major mistakes, but still ended up allowing two goals in as Liverpool failed to close out the game. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

5/22 James Milner – 6 out of 10 A reliable presence for Liverpool, but had a fairly quiet game. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

6/22 Lucas – 7 out of 10 Got stuck in, picked up a yellow card and a black eye for his troubles and was perhaps unlucky not to be on the winning side. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

7/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 7 out of 10 A mixed game. Guilty of a shocking backpass to nobody that played in Afobe for opening goal but made amends in the second half to set up Origi with fantastic work down the right hand side and a great cross. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 Emre Can – 6 out of 10 Enjoyed a fairly undisturbed game in midfield, with Bournemouth not putting Liverpool under much pressure, but wasn’t any better than average. Getty Images

9/22 Philippe Coutinho – 7 out of 10 Seemed a curious decision to remove him with so long left in the game and it backfired on Klopp, had probably been his side’s best player before he was subbed, scoring their equaliser with a cool finish. Getty Images

10/22 Roberto Firmino – 6 out of 10 Not at his sparkling best, set up Coutinho well for Liverpool’s equaliser, but didn’t have enough of an influence on proceedings. Getty Images

11/22 Divock Origi – 7 out of 10 Leapt brilliantly at the far post to head in Liverpool’s second goal and had a lively game up front, unlucky not to win. Getty Images

12/22 Artur Boruc - 7 out of 10 Couldn't have done much about either goal, but produced a cracking save to deny Clyne. Getty Images

13/22 Adam Smith – 7 out of 10 A committed performance at the back, although wasn’t overly tested by Liverpool. AFP/Getty Images

14/22 Simon Francis – 6 out of 10 Not given the hardest ride by a curiously quiet Liverpool attack. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Steve Cook – 6 out of 10 Undone by Liverpool’s Brazilian duo for equalising goal but otherwise didn’t have too much to do. Getty Images

16/22 Charlie Daniels – 6 out of 10 Will have been grateful that Liverpool were not at their attacking best. Getty Images

17/22 Jordan Ibe – 6 out of 10 Subbed with half an hour to go, the former Liverpool man didn’t enjoy the best return to Anfield. Made a couple of forays down his wing, but otherwise was fairly quiet. 6 Getty Images

18/22 Harry Arter – 6 out of 10 Solid enough in midfield, but Bournemouth never really had much of a grip on the game after their good start. Getty Images

19/22 Jack Wilshere – 5 out of 10 Perhaps the standards expected from him are higher, but was fairly anonymous. Getty Images

20/22 Marc Pugh - 6 out of 10 Subbed late on for Max Gradel and overall didn’t have the biggest influence on the game out wide. Getty Images

21/22 Josh King – 7 out of 10 Popped up to grab a late equaliser for Bournemouth and ruin Liverpool’s evening. AFP/Getty Images

22/22 Benik Afobe – 7 out of 10 Gifted his goal as he gratefully pounced on Wijnaldum’s mistake to give Bournemouth an early lead and was generally a menace to the Liverpool defence. Getty Images

“That's why it felt like it did at the end. It could have been good. It could have been the perfect game in terms of the result, a bad start, coming back at this stage of the season with a sick Phil [Coutinho] and a tired Roberto [Firminio], all that stuff.

“It could have been the perfect result but unfortunately between perfect and difficult to accept – sometimes it is only a second. That's how it was in this game.”

With Mane, Henderson and Lallana all unavailable for Saturday’s clash at Stoke, Klopp will now be forced to consider Liverpool’s up-and-coming youngsters - but suggested he won’t be rushing into any decisions.

“I love giving these boys an opportunity but it has to be the right situation and the game against Bournemouth didn't look like the perfect moment to give them the responsibility for the rest of the game,” Klopp continued.

“Everybody saw it. It was not perfect and I made the decision. The young boys give us a few options – it's about Ben [Woodburn], Trent [Alexander-Arnold], Harry [Wilson], Marko Grujic – and these are the boys we have to think about but also about the position, who can help us where and can we create a situation where they can really perform?”

Sadio Mane opened the scoring in the 228th Merseyside derby, only to later leave injured (Getty)

As for Stoke, Xherdan Shaqiri is expected to return to Mark Hughes’ starting XI for the first time since January.

The Swiss has been battling calf problems but Hughes hopes his return will give him a fully-fit squad to choose from against Klopp's men.

Jonathan Walters should return after missing the midweek loss at Burnley due to concussion, while Marc Muniesa and Mame Diouf have recovered from minor knee complaints.