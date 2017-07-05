Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that his side “will be stronger this year” as the Reds return to Melwood for pre-season training ahead of the 2017/18 term.

Klopp and a group of 22 players kicked off their preparations for the new campaign on Wednesday morning, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Mamadou Sakho all in attendance.

Liverpool finished fourth last season to secure their return to the Champions League after a two-year absence and have already set about strengthening their squad ahead of what will be a demanding fixture schedule.

1/12 How could Liverpool line up at the beginning of the new season? Who is Jürgen Klopp looking to bring in this summer and how might those transfer targets fit into his first-choice starting line-up? Getty

2/12 GK: Simon Mignolet Liverpool were linked with Joe Hart for much of last season, but in April Jurgen Klopp ruled out signing the England international by insisting he was happy with his current goalkeeping options. “There was never any doubt that Simon is a top keeper,” the German said of Mignolet recently. Getty

3/12 RB: Nathanial Clyne A first-team regular for the last two seasons now. Could arguably do better when in advanced positions and when Liverpool are chasing a game, but Klopp is unlikely to sign another right-back considering there are other areas of the team that need strengthening first. Getty

4/12 CB: Virgil van Dijk Could Liverpool still pull this off? After being forced into an embarrassing climbdown amid 'tapping up' allegations earlier this summer, it seems unlikely. Yet if those reports were to be believed, Van Dijk wanted the move to Anfield. Klopp is still a fan and the club have been slow to move on to other defensive targets. Getty

5/12 CB: Joel Matip Has been a success since signing from Schalke on a free transfer at the beginning of last season. With a season of Premier League football now under his belt, he’s guaranteed to get even better next season. Getty

6/12 LB: Andrew Robertson With Ryan Sessegnon signing renewed terms at Fulham and Benjamin Mendy out of Liverpool's price range, they may turn to Hull City's Andrew Robertson. The Scotland left-back quietly impressed during his two years in the Premier League, despite both ending in relegation, but is he really Champions League level? If not, James Milner may return to the role. Getty

7/12 DM: Jordan Henderson Proved that he can be effective sitting deep in a midfield trio but his fitness is a major concern. Missed much of the second-half of the season with his persistent foot problem. Getty

8/12 CM: Naby Keita The 29-year-old signed a new £25m four-year contract in February, with Klopp telling journalists that Lallana was “a very important player for us – a player I trust in the dressing room.” He enjoyed a fine 2016/17 season and has developed into one of the club’s most important players. Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s club captain, but after two injury-plagued seasons, the rumour is that Klopp could look to replace him with RB Leipzig’s box to box midfielder Keita. The Guinea international has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and knows where the goal is despite playing as a defensive midfielder, having scored 8 league goals last term. Getty

9/12 CM: Philippe Coutinho The Brazilian was not at his best last season, but is still one of the Premier League’s most talented players when he is in-form and injury free. Getty

10/12 LW: Sadio Mane One of the signings of the season last year, and Liverpool’s form nose-dived alarmingly when he picked up his season-ending injury against Everton. Scored 13 goals in the league for Liverpool and was named the Players’ Player and Fans Player at the end of season awards. Getty

11/12 RW: Mohamed Salah Liverpool would have some truly frightening pace at their disposal if they lined up with Mane on one flank and ex-Chelsea winger Salah on the other. The Egyptian wasn’t given a fair crack of things at Chelsea but is still only 24-years-old and was one of Roma’s best players last season, scoring 19 goals over the season. Getty

12/12 ST: Roberto Firmino One of Klopp's favourite players, Firmino is likely to lead the line once again come the start of the season. Linked up superbly with Mané and Coutinho last term, though will hope to improve on his scoring return of 12 in 41 appearances. Getty

The Reds have brought in Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke and continue to be linked with a number of players from the continent, including the highly-sought Naby Keita.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, an optimistic Klopp backed his squad to deliver in the coming season.

“The squad will be stronger this year than it was last year,” he said. “That’s a real reason for real optimism.”

He added: “We all know in a few weeks we have these qualifiers and there will be pressure on the game.

“But now we have the time to prepare this and we have to use the basis we created last year – it was not too bad. We all know it could have been maybe a little bit better but it could have been much worse.

“We are now one of the top four teams in England last season, so now we want to keep this situation and work with it and improve.”

Jurgen Klopp watches on during day one of pre-season (Getty)

Liverpool are due to play eight friendlies during their pre-season programme and will travel to the likes of Hong Kong, Germany and the Republic of Ireland in the weeks ahead.

Klopp added that the players in attendance on Wednesday morning were “ready to go” having enjoyed a “deserved” break following the conclusion of the 2016/17 season.

“It was a wonderful rest for all of us, absolutely deserved,” the German said.

“I saw the boys this morning and I saw in their faces that they’re ready to go. So I’m ready to go. It’s cool.”