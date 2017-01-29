Liverpool schedule private jet to fly Sadio Mane home for Premier League clash with Chelsea

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane could be set for a place in the squad for Tuesday's visit of Premier League leaders Chelsea after Senegal's exit from the African Nations Cup.

It's understood the club have scheduled a private jet to fly home the player after his country was knocked out by Cameroon in the quarter-finals.

Mane was distraught on Saturday night after missing the critical penalty in a 5-4 shootout defeat and it remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp will throw him straight back in.

The 24-year-old would have to at least train on Monday afternoon to stand a chance of making the bench at Anfield the following evening.

His absence has coincided with the worst run of results since Klopp took over.

Liverpool have won only once since his last involvement in the 2-2 draw at struggling Sunderland on January 2, have been knocked out of both the EFL and FA Cups and seen their title challenge falter to such an extent they are now battling to stay in the top four.

PA