Sadio Mane believes Liverpool will return to Premier League action energised after their mid-season training camp in La Manga.

Jürgen Klopp’s side travel to relegation-threatened champions Leicester City on Monday, by which time they will not have taken to the pitch in more than a fortnight.

With no cup or European commitments to worry about, Liverpool spent a total of four days in Spanish resort, and Mane believes the break will stand them in good stead for the closing stages of the current campaign.

“It went very well. We had a good time but we also worked very hard, we trained together well and we also had a friendly game amongst ourselves,” the Senegal international told Liverpoolfc.com.

“The weather wasn’t brilliant but a bit better than here. It was just like one [a pre-season].

“OK, the weather was good and we had a good time, but the training sessions were very intense so it was like a pre-season.”



Last time out, Liverpool recovered from a miserable start to the year by beating top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

Mane scored twice in a 2-0 win for Klopp’s side and he believes that, with their poor run of form behind them, they can now kick on and achieve Champions League qualification.

“The last few weeks have been quite difficult for obvious reasons, but we didn’t stop working during that period and that was important,” he said.

“But re-finding our form against Tottenham and the way we did it, we thought ‘we’re back now and we’ve got to maintain this’. We have to play the match against Leicester with the same attitude.”