Sadio Mane will undergo knee surgery on Tuesday following Jurgen Klopp’s admission that the player was likely to miss the rest of the season.

The Senegalese forward, 24, was forced off after challenging Leighton Baines for the ball during the second-half of Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Everton at Anfield.

Klopp conceded after the match that it was “pretty much impossible for him to play again this season” and the player is not set to travel to London on Tuesday for an operation to repair the meniscus in his left knee.

Mane has been one of Liverpool's best players this season (Liverpool FC via Getty )

He is expected to be side-lined up eight weeks, which at least means he will return for the start of Liverpool’s pre-season campaign, which begins in July.

He is also expected to return in time for Senegal’s vital World Cup qualification match against Burkina Faso.

It has been reported in the Liverpool Echo that Mane has suffered similar injuries to his knee this season, without requiring surgery.

However, a scan after the Everton match confirmed that a minor operation was now required, ruling the player out for Liverpool’s remaining six Premier League matches.

Stoke 1 Liverpool 2 player ratings







24 show all Stoke 1 Liverpool 2 player ratings













































1/24 Lee Grant – 6 out of 10 Caught off his line by Firmino, but in truth, was little else he could do about such an inch-perfect strike.

2/24 Glen Johnson – 5 out of 10 Initially comfortable against his former club but, like many of his teammates, faded as the game went on.

3/24 Bruno Martins Indi – 5 out of 10 Too easily let Firmino slip for Liverpool’s second after a long ball over the top.

4/24 Ryan Shawcross – 6 out of 10 Has the measure of Origi, but struggled once up against the quality of Firmino.

5/24 Erik Pieters – 6 out of 10 Another who was not troubled by anything Liverpool tried in the first half, but Clyne proved to be a much tougher opponent than Alexander-Arnold.

6/24 Xherdan Shaqiri – 8 out of 10 Enjoyed himself against Clyne, especially for the goal, producing an inch-perfect cross for Walters.

7/24 Geoff Cameron – 6 out of 10 Had no trouble with Liverpool’s midfield in the first half but was overran as the visitors gained momentum in the second.

8/24 Joe Allen – 6 out of 10 Injured early on in a challenge and forced off, will be disappointed to not have lasted against his former club. Replaced by Charlie Adam.

9/24 Marko Arnautovic – 7 out of 10 Had his way with Liverpool’s makeshift backline before the break but saw his influence diminish in the second half.

10/24 Saido Berahino – 5 out of 10 Really should have levelled the score when presented with a simple tap in a few yards out.

11/24 Jonathan Walters – 7 out of 10 A handful for Liverpool’s defence and took his goal well, but was fading by the time he was replaced.

12/24 Simon Mignolet – 9 out of 10 Saved his team on several occasions, particularly with two brilliant point-blank saves.

13/24 Trent Alexander-Arnold – 4 out of 10 Like his fellow teenager Woodburn, struggled with the physicality of the game. Perhaps should not have been thrown in at the deep end, was subbed at half time.

14/24 Ragnar Klavan – 4 out of 10 Continued his worrying vein of form with another disappointing performance. Never looked comfortable up against a runner like Arnautovic.

15/24 Joel Matip – 4 out of 10 Should have blocked the cross for Walters’ goal but appeared to duck out of its way.

16/24 Dejan Lovren – 6 out of 10 Will be unfairly singled out for the goal, was left with three men to mark.

17/24 Nathaniel Clyne – 6 out of 10 Could have done better to track Shaqiri and prevent the cross for Walters’ goal. Massive improvement in the second half on his preferred right flank, especially offensively.

18/24 Emre Can – 5 out of 10 Another underwhelming display, though it featured moments when Can showed he can be the all-action, bustling midfield presence Liverpool need. Those moments were too rare.

19/24 Georginio Wijnaldum – 4 out of 10 One of his poorest displays in a Liverpool shirt, one with many mistimed tackles. Heading a Stoke corner back into his own box at the start of the second half was suicidal.

20/24 James Milner – 7 out of 10 Probably Liverpool’s best outfield player before Coutinho and Firmino’s introductions, but that was not saying much. Adapted well to a midfield role after spending the season at left-back.

21/24 Ben Woodburn – 4 out of 10 Will feel he deserved a penalty just prior to Stoke’s goal, but ultimately, the incident was an example of how easily he was bullied.

22/24 Divock Origi – 6 out of 10 Struggled alone up top in the first half but also lacked any kind of service. Replaced by Daniel Sturridge.

23/24 Philippe Coutinho – 9 out of 10 Even when under the weather, the best player on the pitch. The game changed following his introduction.

24/24 Roberto Firmino – 8 out of 10 Superbly taken goal. He may be tired, but Klopp cannot afford to rest him over the coming weeks.

Mane, a £34m summer signing from Southampton, has started all but six of Liverpool’s matches this campaign.

In his absence the club have won only once – this weekend against Stoke City – drawing three times and losing twice.

The forward has scored 13 goals in 27 league appearances for Liverpool this term, his highest goal return since the 2013/14 season when he was playing in the Austrian Bundesliga for Red Bull Salzburg.