Liverpool have announced a new partnership with Western Union, which will see the international money transfer company become the club’s first-ever shirt sleeve sponsor.

The five-year agreement, worth a total of £25m, makes Liverpool the latest club to take advantage of a new Premier League directive that allows a second company logo to appear on shirts.

The partnership will also see Western Union provide its services to the club when making financial transactions, including during the process of player transfers.

How could Liverpool line up next season?







How could Liverpool line up next season?





















1/12 How could Liverpool line up at the beginning of the new season? Who is Jürgen Klopp looking to bring in this summer and how might those transfer targets fit into his first-choice starting line-up? Getty

2/12 GK: Simon Mignolet Liverpool were linked with Joe Hart for much of last season, but in April Jurgen Klopp ruled out signing the England international by insisting he was happy with his current goalkeeping options. “There was never any doubt that Simon is a top keeper,” the German said of Mignolet recently. Getty

3/12 RB: Nathanial Clyne A first-team regular for the last two seasons now. Could arguably do better when in advanced positions and when Liverpool are chasing a game, but Klopp is unlikely to sign another right-back considering there are other areas of the team that need strengthening first. Getty

4/12 CB: Virgil van Dijk Could Liverpool still pull this off? After being forced into an embarrassing climbdown amid 'tapping up' allegations earlier this summer, it seems unlikely. Yet if those reports were to be believed, Van Dijk wanted the move to Anfield. Klopp is still a fan and with the player agitating for a move it could still happen. Getty

5/12 CB: Joel Matip Has been a success since signing from Schalke on a free transfer at the beginning of last season. With a season of Premier League football now under his belt, he’s guaranteed to get even better next season. Getty

6/12 LB: Andrew Robertson With Ryan Sessegnon signing renewed terms at Fulham and Benjamin Mendy out of Liverpool's price range, they have turned to Hull City's Andrew Robertson. The Scotland left-back quietly impressed during his two years in the Premier League, despite both ending in relegation and will alo. Getty

7/12 DM: Jordan Henderson Proved that he can be effective sitting deep in a midfield trio but his fitness is a major concern. Missed much of the second-half of the season with his persistent foot problem. Getty

8/12 CM: Naby Keita The 29-year-old signed a new £25m four-year contract in February, with Klopp telling journalists that Lallana was “a very important player for us – a player I trust in the dressing room.” He enjoyed a fine 2016/17 season and has developed into one of the club’s most important players. Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s club captain, but after two injury-plagued seasons, the rumour is that Klopp could look to replace him with RB Leipzig’s box to box midfielder Keita. The Guinea international has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and knows where the goal is despite playing as a defensive midfielder, having scored 8 league goals last term. Getty

9/12 CM: Philippe Coutinho The Brazilian is one of the Premier League’s most talented players when he is in-form and injury free and it's no surprise Barcelona have come calling. If Liverpool can keep hold of him he'd form part of a frightening front four. Getty

10/12 LW: Sadio Mane One of the signings of the season last year, and Liverpool’s form nose-dived alarmingly when he picked up his season-ending injury against Everton. Scored 13 goals in the league for Liverpool and was named the Players’ Player and Fans Player at the end of season awards. Getty

11/12 RW: Mohamed Salah Liverpool would have some truly frightening pace at their disposal if they lined up with Mane on one flank and ex-Chelsea winger Salah on the other. The Egyptian wasn’t given a fair crack of things at Chelsea but is still only 24-years-old and was one of Roma’s best players last season, scoring 19 goals over the season. Getty

12/12 ST: Roberto Firmino One of Klopp's favourite players, Firmino is likely to lead the line once again come the start of the season. Linked up superbly with Mané and Coutinho last term, though will hope to improve on his scoring return of 12 in 41 appearances. Getty

Peter Moore, Liverpool’s chief executive, welcomed the new sponsorship deal and said supporters can expect it to benefit the club both on and off the pitch.

“It gives us the ability to drive more resources and help Jurgen and his team live up to our on-pitch ambitions,” Moore said.

“It allows us to make sure we have the resources necessary to compete at the highest level, particularly in a year where we're ready to play in the Champions League.”

Despite the club expanding its team of partners, commercial director Olly Dale insisted that the issue of stadium naming rights was not currently on the table.

Anfield’s capacity was increased to 54,074 last year following the refurbishment of the ground’s Main Stand.

“We find ourselves in a great position with Anfield and the new Main Stand has been a terrific success, but [the issue of naming rights] is not an immediate priority for us,” Dale said.

“We are not an organisation that's in the market for a stadium naming rights deal, that's not of interest to us.”

Manchester City, Chelsea and Watford, Liverpool’s opening weekend opponents, are among the clubs to have announced a sleeve sponsor for the coming season.