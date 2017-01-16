Liverpool’s Simon Mignolet has said that Jurgen Klopp’s team is a better all-round unit than the Brendan Rodgers equivalent which came within two points of ending their title drought three years ago, because they are less dependent on individuals.

Mignolet, who agreed that he had been quietly putting together a good season despite being dropped by Klopp between September and December, said that the end of an over-reliance on Luis Suarez helped improve on the side which narrowly lost to Manchester City.

“Ask me as well is there any comparison to the team we had a few years ago with Luis Suarez?” Mignolet said. “We were challenging for the title but it was a totally different game and a totally different 11 people. Then, we were a bit reliant on the individual ability of Luis Suarez to make the difference and score goals. Now it is more about the whole team, the way we create chances and defend as a unit. We need everybody."

Being less reliant on individuals was “a good thing,” he said. “It is always better to have a good unit than being reliant on one or two players.”

Mignolet steadfastly refused to discuss how it would be to belong to a Liverpool squad that ended this 27-year wait for a title. “No. You don't think about that. There is no point in talking about that. There are six [teams]. There are seven. Everybody has the same objective. We are just taking it step by step.”

Of his own form, since being brought back into the side at Loris Karius’ expense before Christmas, Mignolet said: “I feel fine. Actually I feel like I am playing a good season. The strange thing is that I have been out of the team for a while. I feel I am in a good moment. I just try to do my job, stay calm and will try to do the same things the next time I play.

"Of course I want to play every game. I am 30 (he is actually 28!). I always want to play. But it is about making sure you stay ready. At a club like Liverpool, it is normal there is going to be competition for every single place. There is only one keeper who can play.”