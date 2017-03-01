  1. Sport
Seven Liverpool players who are fighting for their Anfield futures

After Monday's defeat to Leicester, Jurgen Klopp revealed that decisions will be made on several players' futures at the end of the current campaign

Liverpool players who could leave this summer

  • 1/7 Daniel Sturridge

    An electric frontman just three years, Sturridge has now lost a bit of that spark, courtesy of his persistent injury problems. He could potentially still contribute if he easily slotted into Liverpool’s dynamic frontline, which was so effective in the early part of the season. Unfortunately, that unit appears to lose its balance once Sturridge is inserted into it. Survival rating: 3/10

  • 2/7 Alberto Moreno

    Frozen out of the starting line-up since the opening day win at Arsenal, kept out of it by a makeshift left-back, Moreno is surely in line to depart this summer. Although he offers an obvious attacking threat, his lack of composure has cost Liverpool too many times in his short Anfield career. Survival rating: 2/10

  • 3/7 Simon Mignolet

    He may have won his battle with Loris Karius for the starting spot between the sticks, but both may have lost the war. Neither have convinced when given an opportunity. Mignolet is simply the man in possession. There will be concern if that’s still the case come next season’s opening weekend. Survival rating: 5/10

  • 4/7 Emre Can

    A player with undoubted potential, but one who has under-performed when called upon several time this season. His contractual situation is more pressing, however. Can’s current deal expires in the summer of 2018 and, with negotiations progressing slowly, Liverpool could be tempted to cash in. Survival rating: 6/10

  • 5/7 Lucas Leiva

    A club stalwart, a fan favourite, but a player undoubtedly coming to the end of his time at Anfield. His contract expires this summer and a renewal would be one borne out of sentiment rather than sense. Survival rating: 2/10

  • 6/7 Ragnar Klavan

    Brought in as a fourth-choice centre-back last summer, Klavan shot up the pecking order following Mamadou Sakho’s discipline issues. Joel Matip’s injury problems saw Klavan promoted further still and, though he has put in a handful of solid displays, others have been below-par. If a new centre-back arrives and Joe Gomez’s development continues apace, Klavan will be back on the fringes. Survival rating: 7/10

  • 7/7 Loris Karius

    Like Mignolet, Karius' future will depend on whether Klopp decides to enter the market for a goalkeeper once again. If he does, last summer's signing from Mainz will have a long road back to the first team. He is young, though, and status as a relatively new signing could work in his favour. Survival rating: 7/10

Liverpool’s struggles since the turn of the year have set the spotlight on Jürgen Klopp’s squad, which some claim is not strong enough to compete for major trophies.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager is known for standing by his players, and he rarely admits that any of them, even those who are out-of-favour, could leave.

Such loyalty is admirable, but he will know that changes must be made come the summer, or next season may unravel in the same manner as this one.


Daniel Sturridge is one member of the Liverpool squad thought to be in jeopardy. The England international no longer seems to fit into Klopp’s frontline and injuries continue to trouble him.

When asked about Sturridge’s present situation after Monday’s defeat at Leicester City, Klopp said he had “no idea” what will happen to the striker at the end of the season.

Sturridge facing crunch talks after Klopp hints at Liverpool exit

“It is not only Daniel but a lot of players,” he added. “We have to bring him back to the best shape possible and then bring this season to an end as successfully as possible.

“Then we will make decisions and speak about Daniel and any other players about what will happen at the end of the season. A lot of things will influence this and we can speak about it when it is time.”

It was the first suggestion that Sturridge and perhaps several other players may be heading out of the door once the transfer window reopens.

Who is under threat at Anfield and who could turn their fortunes around with some timely performances between now and May?

Take a look at the gallery above to see which players are fighting for their future.

