Liverpool’s struggles since the turn of the year have set the spotlight on Jürgen Klopp’s squad, which some claim is not strong enough to compete for major trophies.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager is known for standing by his players, and he rarely admits that any of them, even those who are out-of-favour, could leave.

Such loyalty is admirable, but he will know that changes must be made come the summer, or next season may unravel in the same manner as this one.



Daniel Sturridge is one member of the Liverpool squad thought to be in jeopardy. The England international no longer seems to fit into Klopp’s frontline and injuries continue to trouble him.

When asked about Sturridge’s present situation after Monday’s defeat at Leicester City, Klopp said he had “no idea” what will happen to the striker at the end of the season.

“It is not only Daniel but a lot of players,” he added. “We have to bring him back to the best shape possible and then bring this season to an end as successfully as possible.

“Then we will make decisions and speak about Daniel and any other players about what will happen at the end of the season. A lot of things will influence this and we can speak about it when it is time.”

It was the first suggestion that Sturridge and perhaps several other players may be heading out of the door once the transfer window reopens.

Who is under threat at Anfield and who could turn their fortunes around with some timely performances between now and May?

