Philippe Coutinho will undergo a scan on Monday afternoon after he left Melwood this morning amidst fears that he has sustained ankle ligament damage.

The injury is potentially a major blow to Liverpool’s plans over the next month at least, which involves key games against Everton in the Merseyside derby and then the visit of Manchester City to Anfield on New Year’s Eve.

The Brazilian fell awkwardly during Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Sunderland on Saturday following a challenge by Didier Ndong.

Later, Roberto Firmino was also substituted but Liverpool have confirmed his calf strain does not require a scan.

Daniel Sturridge, meanwhile, did not train again on Sunday after he pulled up with a tight calf on Thursday morning.

Adam Lallana, who has been unavailable to Liverpool since the last international break, is now training outside with Liverpool’s fitness coaches and he might be available for next weekend’s trip to Bournemouth.