Liverpool fans have convincingly backed the introduction of safe standing in the Premier League.

In a week-long poll run by the club’s biggest independent supporters’ group Spirit of Shankly, 88 per cent of nearly 18,000 voters backed rail seating to be brought into Premier League grounds.

Stadiums in England’s top two leagues have been all-seated since Lord Justice Taylor’s inquiry into the Hillsborough in 1989 which left 96 Liverpool fans dead.

Hillsborough Disaster 1989







8 show all Hillsborough Disaster 1989













1/8 Liverpool fans try and pull their fellow supporters out of the crush at Hillsborough stadium, 15 April 1989. Ninety-six fans were crushed to death and hundreds injured after support railings collapsed during a match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest Richard Sellers

2/8 Football fans are rushed away on a stretcher at Hillsborough stadium, 15 April 1989. Ninety-six fans were crushed to death and hundreds injured after support railings collapsed during a match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest AFP/Getty Images

3/8 The Sun has been boycotted in Liverpool since this edition, which lied about the behaviour of Liverpool fans on the day

4/8 Hillsborough Memorial tributes lie on the pitch during the memorial service marking the 25th anniversary of the Hillsborough Disaster, at Anfield Stadium on April 15, 2016 in Liverpool, England. Thousands of fans, friends and relatives attended the service at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium to mark the 25th anniversary of the Hillsborough tragedy. 96 Liverpool supporters lost their lives during a crush at an FA Cup semi final against Nottingham Forest at the Hillsborough football ground in Sheffield, South Yorkshire in 1989 Liverpool FC via Getty Images

5/8 Barry Devonside leaves Parr Hall, Warrington, where the Crown Prosecution Service has said, Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield, former chief constable Sir Norman Bettison and four other individuals have been charged with offences relating to the Hillsborough disaster. PA

6/8 Family members react after the families of the 96 Hillsborough victims were told the decision that the Crown Prosecution Service will proceed with criminal charges and six people have been charged with criminal offences, including Ex-Ch Supt David Duckenfield and Sir Norman Bettison on June 28, 2017 in Warrington, England. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) revealed its intentions at a meeting with victims' relatives. Last year's inquests into the Hillsborough disaster concluded the 96 fans had been unlawfully killed Getty Images

7/8 Norman Bettison was charged with four counts of misconduct in a public office. He was found to have lied on four separate occasions about his role in the deaths and when he claimed he never blamed Liverpool supporters for the disaster PA

8/8 Former South Yorkshire Police match commander David Duckenfield was found guilty of the manslaughter of the victims Reuters

However, as more details have been released about Hillsborough disaster, the calls for a relaxation of the requirement have grown, with many fans standing throughout games now anyway.

Supporters in Germany have shown how rail seating can be safely implemented and British fans are looking to take inspiration from there and other similar designs.

Last month the Premier League wrote to its clubs asking them whether they would be interested in taking part in a safe-standing trial. Celtic also successfully trialled rail seating last season.

The debate is more contentious and sensitive in Liverpool though, which is why the poll conducted by the Spirit of Shankly is so important.

In a statement, Spirit of Shankly chair Jay McKenna said: “It's an incredible turnout, we aren't aware of such numbers voting before.

Crystal Palace and West Ham fans called for safe seating to be introduced last season ( Getty )

“It demonstrates to us that we were right to have this discussion and that supporters, families and survivors want to have their say. After nine months of discussion, we have now had the vote and it will be taken as the position for Spirit of Shankly.

“The size of the turnout majority means that no one can be in any doubt that supporters have had their say and made an informed decision.”

“The vote is significant and we know people will see this as backing of rail seating.

“However we say to anyone who is campaigning for this to understand sensitivities and respect the views of those who disagree.

“Those who have been through incredible heartache and tragedy have every right to be heard and to ask important questions about safety. It was important in our conversations to have these answered. It would be wise for that to take place elsewhere.”

On the main question of whether they were in favour of rail seating areas in stadiums, 15,798 (88.21 per cent) voted yes, 902 (5.04 per cent) were against with the remaining voters saying they either wanted more information or were undecided.

Nearly nine in 10 voters said they would either definitely or probably use a rail seating area, and of those old enough to have stood on Anfield's old Kop terrace, 85 per cent voted in favour.