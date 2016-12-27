Liverpool welcome mid-table Stoke to Anfield as the Reds look to reclaim their second-placed spot behind league leaders Chelsea.

The Reds are in emphatic form, having lost just one of their last 15 Premier League matches, while the Potters head into today’s game without a win in three.

History shines favourably on the Reds too. Liverpool have won five of their last six League meetings with Stoke, including the notable 4-1 rout in this fixture last season.

Nonetheless, Mark Hughes’ men have repeatedly showcased their resilience throughout the season and will no doubt pose another tough test for the home side following their gritty 1-0 victory in last week’s Merseyside derby.

Teams:

Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Klavan, Lovren, Milner, Lallana, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Origi, Firmino.

Stoke: Grant, Johnson, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters, Whelan, Imbula, Walters, Allen, Diouf, Crouch.

Monday’s Boxing Day results:

Watford 1-1 Crystal Palace

Arsenal 1-0 West Bromwich Albion

Burnley 1-0 Middlesbrough

Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth

Leicester City 0-2 Everton

Manchester United 3-1 Sunderland

Swansea City 1-4 West Ham United

Hull City 0-3 Manchester City