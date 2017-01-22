Alan Shearer accused Liverpool's players of having an attitude problem after they dropped further away from leaders Chelsea with a defeat at home to relegation-battling Swansea City.

The Premier League's record goalscorer was scathing of the Reds' approach after another game where they dropped points against bottom-half opposition, and he questioned both their effort and approach.

“They've not been beaten by any of their title rivals but they have been beaten by Bournemouth, Swansea, Burnley and drawn with Sunderland which tells you they have a problem with attitude and application,” he said on Match of the Day.

“You cannot just turn up in any game and expect to win.”

And when dissecting Liverpool's performance against Swansea, Shearer was far from impressed.

“They were slow, they were sluggish, poor passing, there was no energy about their game. They made it easier than it should have been for the two centre-halves.”

Jürgen Klopp's side could now finish the weekend ten points off the top and struggling to keep pace in the title race.