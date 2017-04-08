  1. Sport
Stoke vs Liverpool: Roberto Firmino benched, Ben Woodburn and Trent Alexander-Arnold start

James Milner, who has spent the majority of the season playing at left-back, is expected to move into midfield

Roberto Firmino will start the afternoon on the bench at the bet365 Stadium Getty

Roberto Firmino will join Philippe Coutinho on Liverpool's bench for Saturday's trip to Stoke City, with teenagers Ben Woodburn and Trent Alexander-Arnold named in the starting line-up.

James Milner, who has spent the majority of the season playing at left-back, is expected to move into midfield, with Alexander-Arnold in defence.

Coutinho was a late addition to the squad having suffered from an illness following Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth and was not expected to start.

On Firmino, Klopp claimed that the Brazilian had been rested having "felt the intensity of last few weeks" and that his omission was "not a major issue."

Line-ups

Stoke: Grant; Johnson, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters; Shaqiri, Allen, Cameron, Arnautovic; Walters, Berahino.

Substitutes: To follow...

Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Matip, Milner, Can, Wijnaldum, Alexander-Arnold, Woodburn, Origi.

Substitutes: Karius, Moreno, Grujic, Sturridge, Firmino, Lucas, Coutinho

More to follow...

 

