Liverpool back up and running, claims upbeat Jurgen Klopp following victory over Tottenham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes victory over Tottenham has sparked their season back into life.

The 2-0 win over their top-four rivals, achieved courtesy of a couple of Sadio Mane goals within three first-half minutes, was the Reds' first in the Premier League since they beat Manchester City on New Year's Eve.

Such performances have been in short supply in 2017, but Klopp feels his players are now back up and running - even if their new-found momentum will be interrupted by a 16-day break before their next outing at Leicester.

That period could turn out to be even longer as their Monday night game at the King Power Stadium could be postponed should the Foxes need an FA Cup replay to get past Millwall.

"Now we are back in this race and we have to use this situation," said Klopp.

"Even though we didn't perform fantastically in January we are still in a really good position in the league.

"Really it's not a shame (about the length of break). I love football, but I have no problems with a few days where we can now really train.

"The boys will have a little bit of a rest and then we will start a pre-season, that's how we understand it.

"We want to use the time and hopefully everybody can see that, it would make sense."

Liverpool are likely to go away for a warm-weather training camp and there will be some rest and recuperation after a hectic month saw them play 10 matches in 32 days to the end of January.

However, Klopp will also work on how to ensure his team do not suffer similar problems to the ones they have had over the last six weeks in struggling to break down sides who are mainly intent on defending.

"I don't want to find excuses for the not-so-good games or whatever," he added.

1/22 Simon Mignolet – 5 out of 10 It was a very quiet day at the office for the keeper – no real tests.

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 6 out of 10 His pace caused problems going forward and he looked strong defensively.

3/22 Joel Matip – 6 out of 10 He made a number of crucial tackles and interceptions. However, his tackles were clumsy at times.

4/22 Lucas – 5 out of 10 Should have scored the early header, but defensively he did his job.

5/22 James Milner – 5 out of 10 Wasted a number of set pieces, but as always his work rate is faultless.

6/22 Adam Lallana – 7 out of 10 It was an energetic and determined display from the 28-year-old – impressive all round.

7/22 Jordan Henderson – 7 out of 10 The skipper led by example, looked confident on the ball and worked relentlessly.

8/22 Georgino Wijnaldum – 6 out of 10 His assist for Mane’s opener was spectacular and he continued to pump balls up to the strikers throughout.

9/22 Sadio Mane – 8 out of 10 His two goals made the difference today and he tested Lloris constantly throughout. Tremendous performance.

10/22 Roberto Firmino – 7 out of 10 Was a key outlet throughout and it is a surprise that he did not end up on the scoresheet.

11/22 Philippe Coutinho – 6 out of 10 Was an instrumental element to the Liverpool side particularly in the first half. Carried an immense presence on the ball.

12/22 Hugo Lloris – 5 out of 10 Was a victim of Mane’s attacking excellence. Made a handful of vital stops.

13/22 Kyle Walker – 5 out of 10 He needed to attack more and make better decisions in possession.

14/22 Toby Alderweireld – 5 out of 10 His positioning was certainly questionable at times and looked too static.

15/22 Eric Dier – 4 out of 10 Was at fault for Mane’s second goal - should have done better to deny the Liverpool forwards.

16/22 Ben Davies – 3 out of 10 Struggled to read the game and couldn’t keep up with Mane for the opening goal.

17/22 Mousa Dembele – 5 out of 10 Outclassed by the Liverpool midfielders and failed to create any service for the forwards.

18/22 Victor Wanyama – 6 out of 10 Battled relentlessly, but at times he was just over-powered in the middle of the park.

19/22 Christian Eriksen – 6 out of 10 Showed glimpses of brilliance, but it was not enough. As always, his set pieces were sublime.

20/22 Dele Alli – 6 out of 10 He lacked an outlet and as the game progressed his frustration was evident.

21/22 Heung-Min Son – 4 out of 10 His positioning was all wrong – he was playing way too high up the pitch and this left a huge gap in the middle.

22/22 Harry Kane – 6 out of 10 A lacklustre performance for a man of such high standards. He failed to make an impact and only had one touch inside of the Liverpool box.

"I know that it will come up before the Leicester game and everybody will ask, 'What will you do now against a counter-attacking team...deep defending?'.

"It's not that we have no idea about it, but we need the boys in the best shape and then you need to make the right decisions on the pitch.

"It's not always about willing - you cannot want with all you have, sometimes you have to wait a little bit and then you have to be still in the interesting positions."

Having Mane back to his best after missing most of January at the African Nations Cup will no doubt help.

The Senegal international is now Liverpool's leading scorer with 11 goals after his two well-taken efforts - which could easily have become a hat-trick or even better - as Tottenham were swamped at Anfield.

"It was not easy in the last few weeks, but it's football and that can happen," the winger told liverpoolfc.com.

"More important is the reaction - we did it and we're just going to try to keep going.

"The difference was the quick start. At 2-0 we stayed compact as a team and worked together. We're doing our best all the time on the pitch. Until now, nothing is done.

"We're going to take it game by game until the end of the season."

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was at a loss to explain why his side, who went into the weekend in second behind leaders Chelsea, put up so little fight.

"It's important to realise that you always need to compete in the Premier League and always give your best," said the Argentinian.

"For different reasons that we need to analyse, the team, collectively, didn't show. It's not about quality, because we have quality, it's aggression to try to win the three points.

"We need to be clever, to be strong, to analyse, to find out why and to change."