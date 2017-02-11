Sadio Mane scored a first-half brace against Tottenham Hotspur as Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool got back on track and posted their first Premier League victory of 2017.

The result, courtesy of two quickfire goals from Mane, lifted the Reds back into the top four and within a point of their second-placed opponents.

It also inadvertently handed leaders Chelsea, who face Burnley on Sunday, a chance to extend their advantage to 12 points.

However, that is of little concern for Liverpool, whose primary objective is to secure Champions League football - and condemning Mauricio Pochettino's men to a first loss for two months did that bid no harm at all.

