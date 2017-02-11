  1. Sport
Liverpool vs Tottenham player ratings: Sadio Mane stars on a night to forget for Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs

  • 1/22 Simon Mignolet – 5 out of 10

    It was a very quiet day at the office for the keeper – no real tests.

  • 2/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 6 out of 10

    His pace caused problems going forward and he looked strong defensively.

  • 3/22 Joel Matip – 6 out of 10

    He made a number of crucial tackles and interceptions. However, his tackles were clumsy at times.

  • 4/22 Lucas – 5 out of 10

    Should have scored the early header, but defensively he did his job.

  • 5/22 James Milner – 5 out of 10

    Wasted a number of set pieces, but as always his work rate is faultless.

  • 6/22 Adam Lallana – 7 out of 10

    It was an energetic and determined display from the 28-year-old – impressive all round.

  • 7/22 Jordan Henderson – 7 out of 10

    The skipper led by example, looked confident on the ball and worked relentlessly.

  • 8/22 Georgino Wijnaldum – 6 out of 10

    His assist for Mane’s opener was spectacular and he continued to pump balls up to the strikers throughout.

  • 9/22 Sadio Mane – 8 out of 10

    His two goals made the difference today and he tested Lloris constantly throughout. Tremendous performance.

  • 10/22 Roberto Firmino – 7 out of 10

    Was a key outlet throughout and it is a surprise that he did not end up on the scoresheet.

  • 11/22 Philippe Coutinho – 6 out of 10

    Was an instrumental element to the Liverpool side particularly in the first half. Carried an immense presence on the ball.

  • 12/22 Hugo Lloris – 5 out of 10

    Was a victim of Mane’s attacking excellence. Made a handful of vital stops.

  • 13/22 Kyle Walker – 5 out of 10

    He needed to attack more and make better decisions in possession.

  • 14/22 Toby Alderweireld – 5 out of 10

    His positioning was certainly questionable at times and looked too static.

  • 15/22 Eric Dier – 4 out of 10

    Was at fault for Mane’s second goal - should have done better to deny the Liverpool forwards.

  • 16/22 Ben Davies – 3 out of 10

    Struggled to read the game and couldn’t keep up with Mane for the opening goal.

  • 17/22 Mousa Dembele – 5 out of 10

    Outclassed by the Liverpool midfielders and failed to create any service for the forwards.

  • 18/22 Victor Wanyama – 6 out of 10

    Battled relentlessly, but at times he was just over-powered in the middle of the park.

  • 19/22 Christian Eriksen – 6 out of 10

    Showed glimpses of brilliance, but it was not enough. As always, his set pieces were sublime.

  • 20/22 Dele Alli – 6 out of 10

    He lacked an outlet and as the game progressed his frustration was evident.

  • 21/22 Heung-Min Son – 4 out of 10

    His positioning was all wrong – he was playing way too high up the pitch and this left a huge gap in the middle.

  • 22/22 Harry Kane – 6 out of 10

    A lacklustre performance for a man of such high standards. He failed to make an impact and only had one touch inside of the Liverpool box.

Sadio Mane scored a first-half brace against Tottenham Hotspur as Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool got back on track and posted their first Premier League victory of 2017.

The result, courtesy of two quickfire goals from Mane, lifted the Reds back into the top four and within a point of their second-placed opponents.

It also inadvertently handed leaders Chelsea, who face Burnley on Sunday, a chance to extend their advantage to 12 points.

Mane's first-half brace sinks lacklustre Tottenham

However, that is of little concern for Liverpool, whose primary objective is to secure Champions League football - and condemning Mauricio Pochettino's men to a first loss for two months did that bid no harm at all.

How did we rate the players? Take a look at the gallery at the top of this article to find out.

Do you agree with our ratings? Who was your man of the match? Let us know in the comments.

Additional reporting by PA

