Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp to move for Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart in the January transfer window, and warned that he may not get another chance to win the Premier League he fails to address the side’s obvious problems in goal.

Carragher looked on as Liverpool went behind against Stoke when Jon Walters beat Simon Mignolet with a relatively simple header. Liverpool fought back to secure a comfortable 4-1 victory thanks to goals from Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and a Gianelli Imbula own-goal, but Carragher was unable to look beyond his former side’s issues in goal.

Mignolet has only just been recalled to the first team after Klopp elected to drop Loris Karius, having taken the decision to take the German out of the firing line after a string of high-profile mistakes.

But as Carragher explains, Klopp brought Karius to the club because he could not trust Mignolet to perform to the level required to maintain a Premier League title challenge, and the former defender has urged Klopp to move swiftly in the transfer window to sign Hart from City – though he is currently on loan with Italian side Torino.

“The goalkeeper has to save it,” Carragher said on Sky Sports. “Liverpool have a goalkeeping problem. It's not just one individual. The reason Karius was brought in was because Simon Mignolet wasn't good enough but he's now gone back to him.

“Whenever a Liverpool goalkeeper is asked to make saves he should make, they're going in. Yeah, you can say its poor defensively but at times you want your goalkeeper to bail you out. That's what he's there for.

“If somebody said to me ‘the window's open, you can go and get Joe Hart’, I would do it. If I was Jürgen Klopp I would do it. It is a great chance Liverpool have got at the moment [to win the league].”

1/22 Simon Mignolet - 6 Should have saved Jonathan Walters' header. Put in an important save moments after that to deny Joe Allen but such a performance won't have filled his manager with confidence. Getty Images

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne - 6 Reliable on the ball and under pressure. Solid game from him. Getty Images

3/22 Ragnar Klavan - 6 Struggled at times with Peter Crouch's presence and the disruption he brought. Settled into the game as it wore on. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4/22 Dejan Lovren - 6 Poor positioning and awareness handed Walters the opportunity to put Stoke ahead. Getty Images

5/22 James Milner - 7 Excellent going forward down the left flank. Set up Firmino for Liverpool's second. Also thrived under pressure and put in a strong defensive performance. AFP/Getty Images

6/22 Adam Lallana - 8 Brilliant match. Showed great awareness to pounce on Glen Johnson's poor touch and level the score. AFP/Getty Images

7/22 Jordan Henderson - 8 His passing and distribution was exceptional throughout. Put in a true captain's performance as he helped marshal the Liverpool midfield. Calm and collected. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 Georginio Wijnaldum - 7 Did the basics, worked hard both on and off the ball. Getty Images

9/22 Sadio Mane - 7 A nuisance with his pace and hard-running. The majority of his deliveries into the ball threatened and he linked up well with his team mates in dangerous areas. Getty Images

10/22 Divock Origi - 7 Positioning was on point for much of the match while his pace proved problematic all game long. Put in a number of dangerous deliveries from the right too. AFP/Getty Images

11/22 Firmino - 7 Led Liverpool's front-line and took his goal well. In top form and continues to deliver for the Reds, despite recent wrongdoing off the pitch. AFP/Getty Images

12/22 Lee Grant - 6 Little he could have done for all four of Liverpool's goals. Let down by his side's defensive errors. Getty Images

13/22 Glen Johnson - 5 Failure to clear his lines led to Liverpool's equaliser. Too sloppy and error-prone. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

14/22 Bruno Martins Indi - 6 Not as error-prone as his defensive partners. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

15/22 Ryan Shawcross - 5 Gifted Liverpool's fourth goal with a dire pass back. Lacked aggression in important areas and afforded Firmino far too much space for his goal. A game to forget. Getty Images

16/22 Erik Pieters - 7 Threatened with a number of dangerous crosses and set up Walters' goal with an excellent delivery from the left. Defensively strong too. Getty Images

17/22 Glenn Whelan - 6 Put in some reckless challenges and looked overwhelmed at times. Getty Images

18/22 Giannelli Imbula - 6 At fault for Liverpool's third - conceded possession in a dangerous area and subsequently ended up knocking the ball into the back of the net. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Jonathan Walters - 7 Excellent movement and header handed Stoke early hope. Kept busy and hassled the Liverpool defence. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

20/22 Joe Allen - 6 Lively at times but drifted in and out of the game. Started well but couldn't maintain his early urgency throughout the match. Getty Images

21/22 Mame Biram Diouf - 6 A forgettable night for the Senegal player. Contributed little to the game. AFP/Getty Images

22/22 Peter Crouch - 7 Did his job well with his height and presence repeatedly proving problematic for the Reds defence, Getty Images

Carragher’s motivation for urging Klopp to move quickly – and not wait until the summer when Hart’s loan deal with Torino expires and he returns to England – is that he believes the likes of Antonio Conte and Pep Guardiola will be even stronger next season once they’ve had a year in the Premier League under their belts.

“It may be different next year, with European football coming in,” Carragher added.

“Managers have come into this country with another year's experience. Conte is flying but if you think of someone like Pep Guardiola and the investment the other teams are going to have.

Jurgen Klopp has come up against Joe Hart a number of times during his management career (Getty)

“Jürgen Klopp, if you're talking net spend, has virtually spent nothing. He's done a remarkable job but the position Liverpool are in, if they get the chance to get a goalkeeper with Premier League titles, you do it.”

Chelsea have also been linked with England No 1 Hart, though their interest is believed to be dependent on Real Madrid launching a summer move for current goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.