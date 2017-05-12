Jürgen Klopp has denied that Liverpool’s plans for the forthcoming summer transfer window will be scuppered if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Klopp’s side have ended just three rounds of Premier League fixtures outside the top four this season, two of those coming way back in August.

However, going into the penultimate weekend of the season, they are still not assured of a place in European football’s elite club competition.

1/12 Daniel Sturridge An electric frontman just three years ago, Sturridge has now lost a bit of that spark due to persistent injury problems. Worst still, Liverpool's dynamic frontline seems to become unbalanced once he is slotted into it. Overall, it is difficult to see a future for him in Jurgen Klopp's long-term plans. Survival rating: 3/10 Getty

2/12 Alberto Moreno Moreno is surely in line to depart this summer, having been frozen out of the starting line-up since the opening day win at Arsenal and kept out by a makeshift left-back. Although he offers an obvious attacking threat, his lack of composure has cost Liverpool too many times in his short Anfield career. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

3/12 Simon Mignolet He may have won his battle with Loris Karius for the starting spot between the sticks, but both may have lost the war. Neither have convinced when given an opportunity and Mignolet is merely the man in possession. There will be concern if that’s still the case come next season’s opening weekend. Survival rating: 5/10 Getty

4/12 Emre Can A player with undoubted potential, but one who has consistently under-performed. His contractual situation is a worry, too. Can’s current deal expires in the summer of 2018 and, with negotiations progressing slowly, Liverpool could be tempted to cash in. Survival rating: 6/10 Getty

5/12 Lucas Leiva A club stalwart, a fan favourite, but a player undoubtedly coming to the end of his time at Anfield. His contract expires this summer and a renewal would be one borne out of sentiment rather than sense. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

6/12 Loris Karius Like Mignolet, Karius' future will depend on whether Klopp decides to enter the market for a goalkeeper for the second consecutive summer. If he does, last year's signing from Mainz will have a long road back to the first team. He is young, though, and his status as a relatively new signing could work in his favour. Survival rating: 7/10 Getty

7/12 Ragnar Klavan Brought in as a fourth-choice centre-back last summer, Klavan shot up the pecking order following Mamadou Sakho’s disciplinary issues. Joel Matip’s injury problems saw Klavan promoted further still and, though he has put in a handful of solid displays, others have been below-par. If a new centre-back arrives and Joe Gomez’s development continues apace, Klavan will be back on the fringes. Survival rating: 7/10 Getty

8/12 Mamadou Sakho Sakho is currently out on loan at Crystal Palace and his Anfield career looks all but over after the disciplinary problems which have dogged him. Klopp looks to have made his mind up on the defender, who would be a regular starter if he had his manager's trust. Survival rating: 1/10 Getty

9/12 Jon Flanagan Local-born Flanagan is a fan favourite who only signed a new contract last season, but as an old-fashioned full-back, he is perhaps not dynamic enough for Klopp's system. A lack of minutes at loan club Burnley will not have helped his cause. Survival rating: 3/10 Getty

10/12 Andre Wisdom Wisdom broke into Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool side during the Northern Irishman's first season at the club, but his progress has stagnated. The 23-year-old may now look to build a career away from English football, having spent this season on loan at Red Bull Salzburg. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

11/12 Lazar Markovic Markovic seems destined to become an expensive Liverpool flop, having flattered to deceive since his £20million move from Benfica in 2014. He could yet enjoy success elsewhere however, and has shown glimpses of his undeniable talent while on loan at Hull. Survival rating: 3/10 Getty

12/12 Danny Ings Liverpool's forgotten man has been unlucky with injuries since joining from Burnley. Ings has made just 11 starts in two years following two serious knee injuries. With any luck, Klopp will show sympathy to his beleaguered striker. Survival rating: 6/10 Getty

Liverpool’s limp finish has been attributed, in some quarters, to a lack of squad depth and Klopp is expected to add reinforcements over the coming months, but he insists that his side’s final league position will not overly affect his ability to buy.

“I would think that the better we finish, maybe the easier it would be. But it doesn’t mean that it wouldn’t work if we can’t go to the Champions League,” Klopp said during his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s trip to West Ham United.



“That’s the situation. Again, like I said, it’s always like this. The world of football is not like this anymore that you can find a player nobody else is aware of. ‘We have him and nobody knows about him.’ That’s really, really rare.”

Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk and RB Leipzig’s Naby Keita have been linked with moves to Anfield in the summer yet both are also believed to be attracting interest from elsewhere, including clubs who have all but assured a place in next season's Champions League.

“There are always other teams around,” Klopp added. “We have to go in with different things. One of these is probably the tournaments we play in next year. Three of them are sure, one is not sure. That’s all.”