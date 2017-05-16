Liverpool have showed signs of promise since Jürgen Klopp’s arrival in 2015, with the German guiding them to League Cup and Europa League finals in his first season, both of which they lost coming up short against Manchester City and Sevilla respectively.

The expectation was that the club would push on with their charismatic manager at the helm, to restore them to competing for the biggest honours.

While there has been progression, Liverpool continue to display some of their characteristic flaws and will again go trophy-less for the fifth season running.

They are, however, in a good position to finish in the Champions League positions after finishing eighth last year and should they do so, they will have the ability to compete for the best players on the market.

Their season has been characterised by an impressive record against the top sides but an inability to perform lower placed teams. Out of ten games against top six sides in the league, Liverpool have lost none, winning and drawing five each.

Compared to their eighteen fixtures against the current bottom half, they have failed to win seven times: losing on five occasions and drawing twice.

Klopp is not spoiled for choice in terms of top quality players, particularly in defensive positions, and will certainly look to strengthen this summer to ensure they can mount a successful charge for the title and cope with added fixtures next season, whether those are in the Champions or Europa League.

