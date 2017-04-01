  1. Sport
Liverpool vs Everton player ratings: Philippe Coutinho rises to the occasion as Reds fire three past Toffees

A player-by-player look at the two teams

The Independent Football

Liverpool vs Everton player ratings

  • 1/22 Simon Mignolet – 6 out of 10

    Made a handful of important saves – only beaten by Pennington’s close range strike.

  • 2/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 5 out of 10

    Was pulled out of position at times and made a habit of playing very narrow.

  • 3/22 Joel Matip – 6 out of 10

    His work rate was relentless and he kept Lukaku out of the game.

  • 4/22 Dejan Lovren – 7 out of 10

    Committed to every challenge and loose ball – courageous defending throughout.

  • 5/22 James Milner – 6 out of 10

    It was a classic Milner display – passed well, held his shape and worked hard.

  • 6/22 Emre Can – 4 out of 10

    Ruthlessly crashed into challenges, tackled half-heartedly and lost possession continuously.

  • 7/22 Lucas – 6 out of 10

    Read the game very well – dropped deep and opened up space in the midfield.

  • 8/22 Georgino Wijnaldum – 5 out of 10

    Drifted in and out of the game at times, but in possession he showed impressive vision and ability.

  • 9/22 Sadio Mane – 7 out of 10

    His opening goal was an example of his endless individual ability. Subbed off due to ankle injury.

  • 10/22 Roberto Firmino – 6 out of 10

    Worked hard to win possession, but his final product was sloppy at times.

  • 11/22 Philippe Coutinho – 8 out of 10

    Was Liverpool’s best player today – he was energetic, determined and his goal capped off a sublime performance.

  • 12/22 Joel Robles – 4 out of 10

    Was a victim of Liverpool’s sublime strike force but seemed out of position for all three of the home side's goals.

  • 13/22 Matthew Pennington – 6 out of 10

    Unexpectedly scored the equaliser, but then he was beaten by Coutinho for Liverpool’s second.

  • 14/22 Ashley Williams – 6 out of 10

    Tackled relentlessly and made countless clearances. However, some of his tackles looked dangerous.

  • 15/22 Phil Jagielka – 7 out of 10

    He cleared shots off the line, leaped in front of shots and saved the Everton side on numerous occasions.

  • 16/22 Mason Holgate – 5 out of 10

    Showed glimpses of brilliance going forward, but his countless deliveries into the box were over hit and out of control.

  • 17/22 Tom Davies – 6 out of 10

    Oozed with confidence and once again proved his prospects for the future. Still has plenty to learn, though.

  • 18/22 Idrissa Gueye – 6 out of 10

    Was a key element to Everton going forward, but he did drift out of position at times.

  • 19/22 Leighton Baines – 5 out of 10

    Played very deep, which resulted in a lack of width and menace for The Toffees on the front foot.

  • 20/22 Ross Barkley – 6 out of 10

    Should have been red carded just before the interval, but his performance improved sufficiently as the game progressed.

  • 21/22 Romelu Lukaku – 4 out of 10

    Showed no sign of being the Premier League’s scorer and caused few problems for the Liverpool defence.

  • 22/22 Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 5 out of 10

    Lacked service from the midfield, but the striker was invisible at times.

Philippe Coutinho illuminated a feisty Merseyside derby with a stunning individual goal to inspire Liverpool to a 3-1 win over Everton on Saturday, helping the red half of the city maintain its recent dominance over its neighbor. 

Liverpool's decision to hire a private jet to rush the Brazil playmaker back from international duty in South American qualifying paid off, with Coutinho scoring his team's second goal after a weaving run and also setting up Divock Origi for the clinching third in the 60th minute. 

It's now 13 league games without defeat against Everton for Liverpool — equaling a club record — and an important win in the context of Champions League qualification, as Juergen Klopp's team consolidated its place in the top four. 

Five things we learned from Liverpool's comfortable win over Everton

Sadio Mane put Liverpool ahead in the eighth minute with another solo effort, before later going off with a left leg injury, and Matthew Pennington equalized against the run of play for an Everton side that came to Anfield in seventh place and as the league's form team. 

In the end, though, Liverpool handled the occasion better than their rivals, with Coutinho and Origi settling the score for the Klopp's men. 

Liverpool move up to third as their grasp on a top-four finish tightens.

So how did the two teams fare? See the gallery above for our player ratings.

Additional reporting by AP.

