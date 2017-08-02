Liverpool suffered a penalty shoot-out defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Audi Cup final, but manager Jurgen Klopp refused to be downbeat as his team went toe-to-toe with Europe’s elite in the competition. While the showpiece event was rather more drab than the teams involved might have suggested, both fielded much-changed lineups for a second match in two days and the Reds were largely on top throughout, despite not creating enough clear chances.

Klopp highlighted as such after the game, hinting he was more preoccupied with instilling fitness and style rather than taking silverware in a pre-season tournament. “We lost the shoot-out but I’m not down and out about it. You couldn’t have a more difficult job than against a team like Atletico who get results, results, results,” he said. “If you get to a penalty shoot-out you want to win it, but the boys played really well and it was very good in our preparations.

“It’s important you’re prepared for games and have the right state of mind, but we played against Bayern and were very tired today. You want to make life as difficult as possible for opponents; we just conceded a goal today, but had 20 chances—you have to do something out of that, but Atletico are a very strong team.”

How could Liverpool line up next season?







12 show all How could Liverpool line up next season?





















1/12 How could Liverpool line up at the beginning of the new season? Who is Jürgen Klopp looking to bring in this summer and how might those transfer targets fit into his first-choice starting line-up? Getty

2/12 GK: Simon Mignolet Liverpool were linked with Joe Hart for much of last season, but in April Jurgen Klopp ruled out signing the England international by insisting he was happy with his current goalkeeping options. “There was never any doubt that Simon is a top keeper,” the German said of Mignolet recently. Getty

3/12 RB: Nathanial Clyne A first-team regular for the last two seasons now. Could arguably do better when in advanced positions and when Liverpool are chasing a game, but Klopp is unlikely to sign another right-back considering there are other areas of the team that need strengthening first. Getty

4/12 CB: Virgil van Dijk Could Liverpool still pull this off? After being forced into an embarrassing climbdown amid 'tapping up' allegations earlier this summer, it seems unlikely. Yet if those reports were to be believed, Van Dijk wanted the move to Anfield. Klopp is still a fan and with the player agitating for a move it could still happen. Getty

5/12 CB: Joel Matip Has been a success since signing from Schalke on a free transfer at the beginning of last season. With a season of Premier League football now under his belt, he’s guaranteed to get even better next season. Getty

6/12 LB: Andrew Robertson With Ryan Sessegnon signing renewed terms at Fulham and Benjamin Mendy out of Liverpool's price range, they have turned to Hull City's Andrew Robertson. The Scotland left-back quietly impressed during his two years in the Premier League, despite both ending in relegation and will alo. Getty

7/12 DM: Jordan Henderson Proved that he can be effective sitting deep in a midfield trio but his fitness is a major concern. Missed much of the second-half of the season with his persistent foot problem. Getty

8/12 CM: Naby Keita The 29-year-old signed a new £25m four-year contract in February, with Klopp telling journalists that Lallana was “a very important player for us – a player I trust in the dressing room.” He enjoyed a fine 2016/17 season and has developed into one of the club’s most important players. Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s club captain, but after two injury-plagued seasons, the rumour is that Klopp could look to replace him with RB Leipzig’s box to box midfielder Keita. The Guinea international has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and knows where the goal is despite playing as a defensive midfielder, having scored 8 league goals last term. Getty

9/12 CM: Philippe Coutinho The Brazilian is one of the Premier League’s most talented players when he is in-form and injury free and it's no surprise Barcelona have come calling. If Liverpool can keep hold of him he'd form part of a frightening front four. Getty

10/12 LW: Sadio Mane One of the signings of the season last year, and Liverpool’s form nose-dived alarmingly when he picked up his season-ending injury against Everton. Scored 13 goals in the league for Liverpool and was named the Players’ Player and Fans Player at the end of season awards. Getty

11/12 RW: Mohamed Salah Liverpool would have some truly frightening pace at their disposal if they lined up with Mane on one flank and ex-Chelsea winger Salah on the other. The Egyptian wasn’t given a fair crack of things at Chelsea but is still only 24-years-old and was one of Roma’s best players last season, scoring 19 goals over the season. Getty

12/12 ST: Roberto Firmino One of Klopp's favourite players, Firmino is likely to lead the line once again come the start of the season. Linked up superbly with Mané and Coutinho last term, though will hope to improve on his scoring return of 12 in 41 appearances. Getty

Not being beaten in a competition involving such teams, pre-season or not, will be extremely pleasing to Klopp as he looks to build on last year’s fourth-place finish in the Premier League. Competition will be fierce to even remain at the same level, let alone improve to move above one of Chelsea, Tottenham or Manchester City, but the Liverpool boss isn’t reigning in expectations.

“It’s easy for next season: we want to be as good as possible and better than last year, which isn’t easy. We don’t set limits to ourselves, some opponents might but we don’t.

“The boys have been great. They’ve done everything expected of them, they had a very intensive programme and I’m very happy with it. We’ve got to get the freshness we didn’t have today, but there’s still one-and-a-half weeks to go and still time to prepare.”

Premier League transfer round-up: Liverpool clinch Hull's Robertson

Liverpool still have one game left of their pre-season preparations, against Athletic Club in Dublin on August 5, and the manager still has decisions to make over his starting lineup for the league opener—particularly at full-back. Whoever gets the nod to face the Spanish side will have a final opportunity to impress and Klopp admitted Nathaniel Clyne is unlikely to be ready in time.

“Clyne is on the way back but he’s had no pre-season. It’s impossible for Watford, so we have three options: Trent [Alexander-Arnold], Joe [Gomez] and [Jon] Flanagan; all of them played the position and now we bring them through the next week, Clyne comes back and we’ll make a decision.”