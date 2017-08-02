Liverpool FC thumped Bayern Munich 3-0 in the semi-final of the Audi Cup pre-season tournament but were forced to withdraw Daniel Sturridge who appeared to injure himself after scoring.

Sturridge came on in the second half and scored in the 84th minute but appeared to damage a muscle in his leg and was withdraw. Liverpool have confirmed Sturridge will miss the final and said no scans are scheduled.

Klopp’s side remain unbeaten in pre-season and face 2016 Champions League finalists Atletico Madrid who beat Napoli 2-1 in their semi-final.

When is it?

The Audi Cup final kicks off at 7.30pm BST, Wednesday 2 August.

1/11 Loris Karius - 6 out of 10 The odd nervy moment when coming to collect the ball, but overall he will be happy with his display.

2/11 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8 out of 10 A novice up against a veteran in Franck Ribery but you could not tell by looking at them, and was not afraid to show strength in the tackle.

3/11 Dejan Lovren - 6 out of 10 A little rash when coming up the pitch to tackle at times, but otherwise an adequate performance.

4/11 Joel Matip - 6 out of 10 Successfully nullified Robert Lewandowski and dealt effectively with the few moments of threatening Bayern play.

5/11 Alberto Moreno - 8 out of 10 Not a performance that will save his Anfield career, but one that may give him a stay of execution. Excellent on the overlap.

6/11 Jordan Henderson - 7 out of 10 Swept up in front of defence well, breaking down Bayern’s long spells of passive possession in Liverpool’s half.

7/11 Emre Can - 7 out of 10 More adventurous than Henderson, but equally effective at pouncing on Bayern’s sloppy passing.

8/11 Philippe Coutinho - 7 out of 10 Quieter than Liverpool’s other star attackers but then he was always likely to be given his deeper role.

9/11 Sadio Mane - 9 out of 10 A handful from the first whistle to his substitution at half-time, caused Rafinha all manner of problems. Will be pleased to have his name on a scoresheet again after the long lay-off, too.

10/11 Mohamed Salah - 8 out of 10 Picked up his fourth pre-season goal, but Klopp will be happier with how dangerous h is all-round play is looking. Brilliant on the break, but also picked up good poaching positions in the box.

11/11 Roberto Firmino - 9 out of 10 Lead the press from the front superbly, and showed guile when linking the play between the rest of Liverpool’s attack.

Where can I watch it?

ITV4 are showing live coverage from 4.30pm.

Big game for

Alberto Moreno had a superb game against Bayern Munich and is committed to turning around his fortunes at Anfield. Moreno dropped below James Milner in the order for left-back but when Klopp was asked if he has a future at Anfield, he said “if he plays like he did today, yes.” No pressure then.

Player to watch

Fernando Torres said on Twitter he “Can’t wait to face the Reds!!!!!” as he prepares to face the club he left in 2011 for Chelsea in a £50m move.

Odds

Liverpool win: 8/5

Draw: 12/5

Atletico Madrid: 8/5