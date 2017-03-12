  1. Sport
Liverpool vs Burnley player ratings: Emre Can secures victory for Reds as Philippe Coutinho fails to impress

Man-for-man marking from Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Burnley

Liverpool vs Burnley player ratings

  • 1/22 Liverpool: Simon Mignolet – 6 out of 10

    Sprinted out of goal on several occasions to punch the ball to safety – decision making was on point.

    Getty

  • 2/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 7 out of 10

    Defended well, but looked more dangerous going forward. He was charging down the wings relentlessly.

    Getty

  • 3/22 Joel Matip – 6 out of 10

    Held the shape well at the back and read the game well.

    Getty

  • 4/22 Ragnar Klavan – 5 out of 10

    Was getting aggravated by Barnes and this was dragging him out of position.

    Getty

  • 5/22 James Milner – 6 out of 10

    He patrolled up and down the pitch, passing the ball well and starting some great moves.

    Getty

  • 6/22 Emre Can – 7 out of 10

    Battled relentlessly and his goal capped the Liverpool win. It was a sublime strike.

    Getty

  • 7/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 7 out of 10

    His goal levelled scoring and gave Liverpool a lifeline. He ran the middle of the park today.

    Getty

  • 8/22 Adam Lallana – 6 out of 10

    His vision created a number of moves for Liverpool and caused problems for Burnley’s back four.

    Getty

  • 9/22 Sadio Mane – 6 out of 10

    Was Liverpool’s main prospect going forward in the first half, but failed to test Heaton.

    Getty

  • 10/22 Philippe Coutinho – 5 out of 10

    It was a quiet display by a man of his ability and reputation – just did not get involved.

    Getty

  • 11/22 Divock Origi – 6 out of 10

    His positioning was spot on, but he did not have enough time on the ball to make an impact.

    Getty

  • 12/22 Burnley: Tom Heaton – 6 out of 10

    Made a handful of saves, but it was not enough to keep his side in it.

    Getty

  • 13/22 Matthew Lowton – 6 out of 10

    His assist for the first goal was simply sublime. Continued to pump balls up to the strikers.

    Getty

  • 14/22 Ben Mee – 5 out of 10

    Failed to make an impact on the game – did not see a lot of the ball.

    Getty

  • 15/22 Ben Mee – 5 out of 10

    Made a number of unnecessary fouls, to give Liverpool free kicks out of nowhere.

    Getty

  • 16/22 Stephen Ward – 6 out of 10

    Played it safe at the back and made a number of vital clearances and interceptions.

    Getty

  • 17/22 George Boyd – 7 out of 10

    Boyd was oozing with confidence today and it reflected In his performance. He was going for goal and running at players.

    Getty

  • 18/22 Joey Barton – 5 out of 10

    Aside from being at the heart of the controversy, he did not do a lot. He gave away too many fouls.

    Getty

  • 19/22 Jeff Hendrick – 6 out of 10

    Looked encouraging when he picked up the ball and sprinted at the Liverpool players. Should have seen more of it.

    Getty

  • 20/22 Scott Arfield – 5 out of 10

    Was marked out of the game at times by the Liverpool midfield.

    Getty

  • 21/22 Ashley Barnes – 7 out of 10

    His goal opened the scoring and he continued to cause a nuisance of himself all afternoon.

    Getty

  • 22/22 Andre Gray – 6 out of 10

    He held the ball up well and worked well with Barnes, but he needed to show more confidence in front of goal.

    Getty

Liverpool recorded back-to-back wins in the Premier League after following up their impressive victory over Arsenal last weekend with a 2-1 win against Burnley that helped Jurgen Klopp’s side close the gap on the top three in the table.

Burnley took the lead early on when striker Ashley Barnes got onto the end of a fiercely-struck cross from Mathew Lowton, guiding the ball past Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

However, Burnley have taken just two points away from home all season, and their form on the road showed no signs of improving as they then conceded two goals to see any chance of a point slip away.

Liverpool close gap on top four rivals thanks to wonderful Can goal

First, Georginio Wijnaldum struck with the final kick of the first half as he took full advantage of a Ben Mee slip to bury the ball past Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

Then the decisive blow came, as Emre Can picked the ball up in midfield, drove towards the Burnley area and fired a powerful, low effort beyond Heaton’s grasp and into the bottom corner of the net, with the ball striking the post on its way in.

The win keeps Liverpool in fourth, but they are just a point off second-placed Tottenham Hotspur and third placed Manchester City, who both won in the FA Cup quarter finals this weekend.

