Liverpool vs Burnley player ratings

Liverpool recorded back-to-back wins in the Premier League after following up their impressive victory over Arsenal last weekend with a 2-1 win against Burnley that helped Jurgen Klopp’s side close the gap on the top three in the table.

Burnley took the lead early on when striker Ashley Barnes got onto the end of a fiercely-struck cross from Mathew Lowton, guiding the ball past Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

However, Burnley have taken just two points away from home all season, and their form on the road showed no signs of improving as they then conceded two goals to see any chance of a point slip away.

First, Georginio Wijnaldum struck with the final kick of the first half as he took full advantage of a Ben Mee slip to bury the ball past Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

Then the decisive blow came, as Emre Can picked the ball up in midfield, drove towards the Burnley area and fired a powerful, low effort beyond Heaton’s grasp and into the bottom corner of the net, with the ball striking the post on its way in.

The win keeps Liverpool in fourth, but they are just a point off second-placed Tottenham Hotspur and third placed Manchester City, who both won in the FA Cup quarter finals this weekend.

