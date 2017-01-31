What time is kick-off?

Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday 31 January at 8.00pm.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7.00pm.

Alternatively, you can follow live coverage on The Independent’s live blog.

It’s a big game for…

Jürgen Klopp: After three consecutive home defeats in the space of 10 days, Klopp faces the daunting prospect of a visit from the Premier League’s runaway leaders.

Fail to win, and Liverpool’s once promising season will almost completely unravelled. If they still harbour ambitions of winning the title, it is simply a must-win game.

Best stat…

1.23: No team has ever won the Premier League with as bad a goals-conceded-per-game record as Liverpool’s (1.23).

Chelsea’s record (0.69), if maintained, would be the fifth best title-winning defensive record in Premier League history.

Remember when…

Liverpool took revenge for their 2012 FA Cup final defeat by thumping Chelsea 4-1 just three days later.



Jordan Henderson, Daniel Agger, Jonjo Shelvey and a Michael Essien own goal ended the visitors’ hopes of a top-four finish.

They would, of course, qualify for the Champions League anyway, by winning the competition in Munich.

Player to watch…

Pedro: With four goals in his last four, the former Barcelona winger is emerging as a more reliable source of scoring than even Eden Hazard.

There may be more goals in store too, if Pedro lines up against the talented but inexperienced Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield.

Prediction...

Past three-meetings…

Chelsea 1 (Costa) Liverpool 2 (Lovren, Henderson)

Premier League, September 2016

Liverpool 1 (Benteke) Chelsea 1 (Hazard)

Premier League, May 2016

Chelsea 1 (Zouma) Liverpool 3 (Coutinho 2, Benteke)

Premier League, October 2015

Form guide

Liverpool: WWDDL

Chelsea: WWLWW

Odds

Liverpool: 33/20

Chelsea: 19/10

Draw: 23/10

Both teams to score: 8/11