Liverpool vs Chelsea player ratings: David Luiz steals the show for the Blues

Luiz scored a thumping free kick

  • 1/22 Simon Mignolet - 6 out of 10

    Horrendously at fault for Chelsea's opener but made amends by saving Costa's late penalty.

  • 2/22 Nathaniel Clyne - 7 out of 10

    Performed well at the back after passing a fitness test, he was unable to get forward to support the attack.

  • 3/22 Joel Matip - 7 out of 10

    Impressed in his individual battle with Costa, but gave away a penalty when ran at in the area.

  • 4/22 Dejan Lovren - 6 out of 10

    Guilty of some major lapses in concentration when given too much time on the ball.

  • 5/22 James Milner - 7 out of 10

    The makeshift defender got up and down well, and showed great awareness in setting up Wijnaldum's equaliser.

  • 6/22 Georginio Wijnaldum - 7 out of 10

    Troubled Chelsea with his late runs into the box, and netted his side's equaliser.

  • 7/22 Jordan Henderson - 8 out of 10

    Led by example. Pivotal in the move from which his side equalised and denied Pedro with a brilliant late challenge.

  • 8/22 Emre Can - 6 out of 10

    An improved performance in midfield, but offered little in terms of creativity.

  • 9/22 Adam Lallana - 6 out of 10

    A quiet night for the midfielder who still managed to show off some lovely touches.

  • 10/22 Roberto Firmino - 6 out of 10

    Kept Chelsea's defenders busy but was wasteful with two glorious chances.

  • 11/22 Philippe Coutinho - 7 out of 10

    Played 75 minutes as he continues his comeback from injury, there were glimpses of the ingenuity Liverpool have been missing in his absence.

  • 12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 6 out of 10

    Few saves to make although the Belgian showed his opposite number the best way to organise a defence.

  • 13/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 7 out of 10

    Tracked his opponents superbly well in defence, and didn't give Coutinho many moments to shine.

  • 14/22 David Luiz - 8 out of 10

    Solid at the back, he showed initiative and ability in scoring his first goal since rejoining the club.

  • 15/22 Gary Cahill - 7 out of 10

    Found himself under little pressure, he was a dominant force with the ball in the air.

  • 16/22 Victor Moses - 6 out of 10

    Pinned back by Milner's eagerness, he snatched at the chances that did fall his way in the attacking third.

  • 17/22 N'Golo Kante - 8 out of 10

    Didn't give Liverpool's midfield a moment's peace, his engine ran all the way to the final whistle.

  • 18/22 Nemanja Matic - 6 out of 10

    Kept his position in front of the defence, mopping up any danger that presented itself.

  • 19/22 Marcos Alonso - 6 out of 10

    Quiet in attack after recent heroics, he was needed to perform defensive duties as Chelsea dropped deep.

  • 20/22 Willian - 7 out of 10

    Responsible for a number of testing deliveries into the Liverpool penalty area that his teammates failed to make the most of.

  • 21/22 Eden Hazard - 7 out of 10

    Oozed class when on the ball - if only it had been more often. Eventually replaced by Pedro.

  • 22/22 Diego Costa - 6 out of 10

    On the fringes of the contest, his showed both sides to his game when he won and then missed a late penalty.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp delivered on his promise of a big performance after a miserable week of results but Chelsea had the better night at Anfield.

The Premier League leaders left with a point, which could have been three had Diego Costa not missed a penalty, but results elsewhere improved their evening and the way Antonio Conte celebrated at the final whistle suggested he was delighted.

Arsenal's defeat by Watford and Tottenham's two dropped points at Sunderland meant even a 1-1 draw against Liverpool strengthened Chelsea's position at the top.

Chelsea's advantage is now nine points after David Luiz's free-kick was cancelled out by Georginio Wijnaldum's second-half header, while for Liverpool a fourth successive home defeat for only the second time in their history was avoided - and deservedly so.

The mood around Anfield has been in freefall, matching recent performances, but this fixture always gets the juices flowing and was the perfect antidote to some insipid displays.

Additional reporting by PA.

