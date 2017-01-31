Liverpool vs Chelsea player ratings

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp delivered on his promise of a big performance after a miserable week of results but Chelsea had the better night at Anfield.

The Premier League leaders left with a point, which could have been three had Diego Costa not missed a penalty, but results elsewhere improved their evening and the way Antonio Conte celebrated at the final whistle suggested he was delighted.

Arsenal's defeat by Watford and Tottenham's two dropped points at Sunderland meant even a 1-1 draw against Liverpool strengthened Chelsea's position at the top.

Chelsea's advantage is now nine points after David Luiz's free-kick was cancelled out by Georginio Wijnaldum's second-half header, while for Liverpool a fourth successive home defeat for only the second time in their history was avoided - and deservedly so.

The mood around Anfield has been in freefall, matching recent performances, but this fixture always gets the juices flowing and was the perfect antidote to some insipid displays.

Additional reporting by PA.