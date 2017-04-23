Liverpool and Crystal Palace meet at Anfield in Sunday’s second Premier League encounter, with the two sides at opposite ends of the table and with plenty still to play for. Palace can move to the verge of Premier League survival with victory, while Liverpool can take a step closer to securing a top-four finish. Follow the latest here.
- Liverpool vs Crystal Palace kicks off at 16:30
- Liverpool without Ragnar Klavan but Joel Matip and Lucas Leiva fit to start
- Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana still sidelined
- Palace unable to call on on-loan Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho
- James Tomkins returns for Palace
- Teams:
- Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner, Lucas, Can, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Firmino, Origi
- Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Ward, Tomkins, Kelly, Schlupp; Milivojevic, Cabaye; Puncheon, Zaha, Townsend; Benteke.
This weekend’s Premier League results
Saturday:
Bournemouth 4-0 Middlesbrough
Hull City 2-0 Watford
Swansea City 2-0 Stoke City
West Ham United 0-0 Everton
Sunday:
Burnley vs Manchester United – 14:15
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace – 16:30
