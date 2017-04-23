Liverpool and Crystal Palace meet at Anfield in Sunday’s second Premier League encounter, with the two sides at opposite ends of the table and with plenty still to play for. Palace can move to the verge of Premier League survival with victory, while Liverpool can take a step closer to securing a top-four finish. Follow the latest here.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace kicks off at 16:30

Liverpool without Ragnar Klavan but Joel Matip and Lucas Leiva fit to start

Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana still sidelined

Palace unable to call on on-loan Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho

James Tomkins returns for Palace

Teams:

Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner, Lucas, Can, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Firmino, Origi

Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner, Lucas, Can, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Firmino, Origi Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Ward, Tomkins, Kelly, Schlupp; Milivojevic, Cabaye; Puncheon, Zaha, Townsend; Benteke.

Follow the live action below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

This weekend’s Premier League results

Saturday:

Bournemouth 4-0 Middlesbrough

Hull City 2-0 Watford

Swansea City 2-0 Stoke City

West Ham United 0-0 Everton

Sunday:

Burnley vs Manchester United – 14:15

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace – 16:30