Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live: What time does it start, what TV channel is it on and where can I watch it?

Follow the latest from the Premier League clash at Anfield

Christian Benteke faces his former club Liverpool as Crystal Palace travel to Anfield Getty

Liverpool and Crystal Palace meet at Anfield in Sunday’s second Premier League encounter, with the two sides at opposite ends of the table and with plenty still to play for. Palace can move to the verge of Premier League survival with victory, while Liverpool can take a step closer to securing a top-four finish. Follow the latest here.

  • Liverpool vs Crystal Palace kicks off at 16:30
  • Liverpool without Ragnar Klavan but Joel Matip and Lucas Leiva fit to start
  • Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana still sidelined
  • Palace unable to call on on-loan Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho
  • James Tomkins returns for Palace
  • Teams:
  • Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner, Lucas, Can, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Firmino, Origi
  • Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Ward, Tomkins, Kelly, Schlupp; Milivojevic, Cabaye; Puncheon, Zaha, Townsend; Benteke.

Follow the live action below...

 

This weekend’s Premier League results

Saturday:

Bournemouth 4-0 Middlesbrough

Hull City 2-0 Watford

Swansea City 2-0 Stoke City

West Ham United 0-0 Everton

Sunday:

Burnley vs Manchester United – 14:15

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace – 16:30

